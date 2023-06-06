Cillian McDaid happy to play where Galway's need is greatest

One unintended consequence of an enlarged senior football championship is the mountain of extra material it provides for dissection. More games, more performances to digest, more theories to expound and to pulp.

Teams have lurched from hot to not, or vice versa. In some cases, within the same 70 minutes. Galway’s eight-point defeat of Westmeath last Saturday was typical of this: a petri-dish that people could classify according to their own tastes.

On the one hand were standout performances from the likes of Cian Hernon, Peter Cooke and John Maher, none of them front-of-house faces. On the other was the dramatic impact made by Damien Comer when he came off the bench.

Comer shot half of Galway’s six points as they turned a contest into a canter in Mullingar in the final quarter. Another example of a team leaning on a key man too much? Or did the likes of Hernon & Co. just set the foundations for his star turn?

The answer isn’t satisfactory because it will inevitably be coloured by outcomes rather than process but the contributions of Hernon, Cooke and Maher, none of whom featured in last year’s All-Ireland final, does at least demonstrate signs of evolution.

Cillian McDaid’s season is further evidence of change.

An All-Star midfielder after his performances in 2022, the Monivea Abbey man featured at times in the half-back line, but the absences this year of Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy have necessitated a more consistently defensive role in 2023.

“Yeah, more man marking this year, which is tough and very different from playing an attacking midfielder role, but it’s just what is needed at the minute. Ronan O’Toole, Luke Loughlin, there were some serious forwards out there to be marked.”

McDaid’s career has been too often blighted by injury. This season has been no different with hip and knees issues throughout the league forcing him out of the latter half of that campaign and through the first championship outing.

His return, and ability to adapt, has been good news for Galway. So too the approaching returns after long-term absences of Molloy and Sean Mulkerrin who have been sidelined since last September and January of 2022 respectively.

The last round robin game, against Armagh at a neutral venue later this month, would make for a decent first run for one or both. Galway still require a point to be sure of top spot in Group 2 but passage to the next phase is booked regardless.

Padraic Joyce hasn’t been happy with the nature of his team’s performances to date this summer but the curious half-life nature of the group stages was evident in his decision to start Maher on the bench against Westmeath.

Comer, too. It’s hard not to feel that he would have started if it had been a do-or-die affair in the midlands, whatever about the tightness of his hamstring midweek, and a similarly long-term view might be of benefit in two weekends’ time.

“I’m not sure of the permutations but you want to win every game and Armagh are a good team,” said McDaid. “They showed that last year and were unlucky not to be in an All-Ireland semi-final and Ulster champions this year so that will be a tough game as well.”