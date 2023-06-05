Fixtures for the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals announced

All four games will take place on Saturday June 10. 
FIXTURES ANNOUNCED: The GAA have announced the fixtures for the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals. Pic:Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 15:11
Fiona Halligan

The GAA have announced the fixtures for the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals. All games will take place on Saturday June 10.

Kicking off the day will see Offaly taking on Wexford at Glenisk O'Connor Park at 4pm. It is followed by Carlow taking on New York at Netwatch Cullen Park at 5pm with the game also live on GAAGA.

Fermanagh will face Laois in Brewster Park at 6pm. The final preliminary quarter-final sees Down playing Longford at Pàirc Esler at 7pm and will also be live on GAAGO. 

Cavan, Meath, Limerick and Antrim go straight through to the tournament quarter-finals having topped their groups. 

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final fixtures:

Offaly v Wexford, Glenisk O'Connor Park, 4pm 

Carlow v New York, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm, GAAGO 

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 6pm 

Down v Longford, Páirc Esler, 7pm, GAAGO 

(All four fixtures E.T & Winner on the Day)

