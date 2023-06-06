Peter Canavan: Paul Geaney did what I would have done in penalty situation

Paul Geaney demonstrated all of his intelligence for the decisive penalty decision as Cork were beaten by Kerry in their round robin Group 1 encounter, according to Tyrone great Peter Canavan.

Geaney was fouled by Seán Powter midway through the second half. The incident occurred outside the square, but David Gough deemed that a goalscoring opportunity had been denied. Powter was shown a black card and a penalty was awarded.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, Canavan broke down the key call from the perspective of a forward, defender and referee.

“I am thinking maybe if I get inside there might be a goal chance,” he said.

“I am thinking if I get inside him, there could be somebody at the far post to flick the ball in for a goal. In another circumstance, if we needed a point I would swing out and kick it over with the left.

“He had three or four options and the one he went with, there was nothing wrong with it. He won a penalty and got a black card. Probably did what I would have done if I was in a similar situation in that he played for the foul a wee bit. He knew there was going to be contact. He knew it would look like a bad foul. That is experience from Paul Geaney’s point of view and that is looking at it from a forward’s point of view."

He continued: “Was it a foul? Yes. Powter was a bit rash going in the way he did. He could have stood him up better and ran alongside him rather than make contact and Geaney would have to go with his left side or turn and come out again. But when you see a forward through on goal like that you are inclined to panic and make contact.”

Speaking post-match, Cork boss John Cleary disputed the call and said it was not a goalscoring opportunity.

“Whenever you get a ball in any situation like that, very seldom can you say I know what I am going to do with it,” Canavan explained. “It just totally depends on what is going on around you. Is there someone else free at the far side? If Powter doesn’t come sprinting in, then he wouldn’t have reacted the way he did.

“What would you do? You don’t know until the circumstance arrives and you play what is in front of you. If I was a referee, it is a difficult call. Split decision and (the referee) doesn’t have the benefit of a replay.

“My understanding was it had to a clear goalscoring opportunity; in that case I don’t think it was for a number of reasons. He was coming in at a tight angle and if he was shooting Powter would have been very close to him. Possibly he would be fisting over the bar. If he had got past Powter, would some of the other defenders not be there to get a block on it?”

The six-time All Star said there is ambiguity around the rule, which does not reference a “clear” goalscoring opportunity, just a goalscoring opportunity.

“It is not in the rule book, but if you speak to any referee, they would say in their opinion it has to be clear. That is where the mix-up in terminology is coming.”