Derry won't be short of options for next manager

After extending Derry’s unbeaten run against Ulster teams to an impressive eight games in Ballybofey on Sunday, manager Ciarán Meenagh spoke of the on-field intelligence of the players.

In the absence of a maor foirne, he explained ownership of the team’s shape and movement has been taken by them. Not that Meenagh is a shrinking violet but the absence of Rory Gallagher’s barking instructions from the sideline has also meant there is more responsibility on the players to make the right calls.

Meenagh also spoke of how the spotlight has been put on their football.

“We’re one of the most documented teams in the country in terms of how we’re scrutinised and analysed, particularly in the last year to 18 months,” he said.

The focus has obviously been on them for all the wrong reasons too and what exactly they are going to do when this season ends when Meenagh’s role concludes at least on a temporary basis. Who will be manager of one of the hottest properties in Gaelic football?

Three and a half years in his making, there would appear little or no way back for Gallagher to reassume authority over the Derry group. They continue to play his “Roryball” style and the switch he made at the start of the year by moving Brendan Rogers from full-back to midfield and young Eoin McEvoy taking the No 3 jersey is working a treat. The decision to bring back Ciarán McFaul has paid off too. But the man and the voice that decreed those actions isn’t there.

Carrying on where Gallagher left off, Tyrone native Meenagh, who was a No 2 to Damian McErlain in Derry before he assisted Gallagher, has thus far put himself in a good position to take over the role in the long term. Although both the Armagh and Monaghan games finished level at the end of normal time, there has been continuity in their incessancy, discipline and will to win.

If the players are as knowledgeable as Meenagh says they are, they are likely to be canvassed for their opinion about what happens in 2024. Alongside Meenagh, Enda Muldoon, one of the most honest and inspiring footballers to wear the red and white jersey, is widely respected. Can they take it on themselves permanently or are they prepared to work with another manager? Don’t rule out the latter.

Back-to-back Ulster champions and newly promoted to Division 1, Derry won’t be without their suitors. Chrissy McKaigue might be 34 next month and Benny Heron is 32 but this is a young, winning team that as Meenagh rightly states “can put it up to anyone”.

Given his success with Glen Watty Grahams and fine track record with Monaghan, The Loup and Errigal Ciarán, Malachy O’Rourke must be figuring in plenty of conversations in Derry right now. Since stepping down from Monaghan, he has been linked to the likes of Donegal and Meath but the Derry project must appeal to him and keen observers believe he is in contention.

If they don’t do it this year, does the prospect of bringing a second county to their second-ever All-Ireland title pique the interests of Jim McGuinness, who is currently helping out Conor Laverty in Down? Bearing in mind the Donegal position is likely to be freed up in the coming months, his name is bound to be associated with that too, although the 2013 All-Ireland SFC winning manager still has designs on a soccer managerial career and seems more comfortable in an advisory capacity these days.

A shrewd reader of the game, former Derry star Conleith Gilligan more than cut his teeth with Mickey Moran when Kilcoo won the 2021-22 All-Ireland senior title before he took over the manager’s role this past season and he is currently in charge of Tyrone’s Edendork.

It wasn’t so long ago that Derry were shorn of options for a manager. Next time around, they’ll be asking them to form an orderly queue.