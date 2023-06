Should David Gough have awarded Kerry that crucial penalty against Cork on Saturday?

After a very busy weekend of football, what have we learned?

How good are the likes of Tyrone? Where are Mayo at and what's going on with Kildare?

Gaelic football legend Peter Canavan joins Maurice Brosnan, Paul Rouse and James Horan for this week's episode of the Gaelic Football Show.

In partnership with Renault Ireland.