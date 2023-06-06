Kieran Duffy: 'As a player, you want to be playing games'

The idea of playing more non-Ulster teams in the new championship format greatly appeals to Duffy – Clare on Sunday were the first they faced in the competition
NOTHING BEATS GAMES: Jamie Malone of Clare in action against Karl O Connell of Monaghan during the All-Ireland SFC Round 2 match at St Tiernach's Park in Clones. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 07:05
John Fogarty

Seeing as all three Ulster counties in their group have already qualified for the Sam Maguire Cup knock-out stages, Monaghan captain Kieran Duffy feels there’s no point complaining about being drawn in a northern-dominated quartet.

The idea of playing more non-Ulster teams in the new championship format greatly appeals to Duffy – Clare on Sunday were the first they faced in the competition – but he doesn’t mind facing the likes of Derry twice and now Donegal the weekend after next.

“From the point of view that it changes things up a wee bit and you’re playing different teams from different provinces,” he says. “That bit of a mixture is great. As a player, you want to be playing games regardless of how quick and fast they come. Whether it’s week-in, week-off we don’t mind either way.

“Obviously, you know teams from Ulster and you’d be aware of them and they’re there so you have to play them. There’s no point saying, ‘Aw, it’s another Ulster team’. You just have to get up and get on with it.” 

It’s a testament to Ulster that after their counties in the Tailteann Cup qualified for the knock-out stages – Antrim, Cavan, Down and Fermanagh – three of the five in the Sam Maguire Cup are through with Armagh and Tyrone likely to join them in the last 12.

Duffy admits Monaghan’s slow start against Clare may have been down to the toll of the draw against Derry the previous weekend. 

“In hindsight now, you’d probably think that but we felt we were fresh going into the game but there were contrasting games. It was completely different up in Celtic Park to what we had in Clones and conditions played its part too but we’re just happy to have two points.” 

Kicking the equaliser against Derry and scoring two points against Clare, Karl O’Connell maintained his superb form and his skipper was quick to praise him. 

“He’s phenomenal. If I was in that kind of shape going into the year he is now... he doesn’t need a walking stick. He’s completely dedicated. He’s a young family too and I know the hours he puts in off the field so he’s an absolute credit.” 

A scintillating nine-point performance from Jack McCarron in St Tiernach’s Park was also welcome given his recent difficulties with injury and form. 

“We were lucky enough that we had the quality like Jack on the bench that have come on and made a difference. We’re blessed in Monaghan to have players like that and Jack proved his worth with a couple of classy points. Hopefully, he can keep doing that.”

