Pride restored but Banner reach end of the line

All-Ireland SFC Group 4

Monaghan 1-23 Clare 1-18

A brave way to bow out of the championship but it’s a long time since Clare dined out on moral victories.

As brilliant as nine-point Jack McCarron was, the scoreboard was harsh on the Munster finalists who were level on eight occasions in Clones. They were two points behind in the 69th minute when Michael Bannigan expertly sent Conor McCarthy in for a smashing goal. And still Clare fought back with two of the next three points but couldn’t find the net again as they had through Daniel Bohannon in the 44th minute.

Losing captain Eoin Cleary to injury beforehand and Podge Collins to a back issue upon the start of the second half didn’t help their cause, but they had been terrific in the opening half and upset several of Rory Beggan’s kickouts. They led by four in the 16th minute but, as nine-point hero McCarron began to open his shoulders, were pegged back before half-time, eventually going in at the break 0-10 apiece.

Slightly against the run of play, Bohannon scrambled a goal for Clare to put them a point ahead. With Cathal O’Connor producing in spades in the middle, the sides were level on four occasions in the following nine minutes. However, Monaghan strung together the next three points, two of them from the untouchable McCarron.

After McCarthy’s goal, McCarron’s final score and Gary Mohan’s effort either side of an Emmet McMahon free gave Vinny Corey’s side the cushion to see out the victory.

Collins could look back on a performance so much better than the last two against Kerry and Donegal but ultimately not enough. “I suppose we got caught for some silly mistakes at the end which we were punished for, as you will be against a team of Monaghan’s quality.

“But I thought we were pretty close. I’m very disappointed like, this was our last chance saloon, really. We had to do something today. But very proud of the display and very proud of the effort the lads put in. They gave it everything.”

Monaghan were taken aback by Clare’s energy in the opening quarter, particularly on Beggan’s restarts. Clare were four points up in 16th minute, 0-7 to 0-3. With the breeze, their long-range shooting was impressive and they didn’t hit their first wide until the 26th minute.

However, Clare had to wait 14 minutes for their ninth point of the half by which time Monaghan had settled and went ahead via Karl Gallagher. McCarron had been lively in that period and the in-form Karl O’Connell scored a second point.

After McMahon sent over a free in the 32nd minute, Keelan Sexton’s third point from play put Clare ahead once more. Although, Stephen Ryan was then called on at the other end to keep out an audacious McCarthy effort and Beggan thumped over the resultant 45 to square matters at the break.

With the breeze to come, Monaghan manager Vinny Corey was happy with the halfway status. “Listen, a draw at half-time, you would have taken it. We came out in the second half, probably weathered the storm and then got sucker-punched with a goal and that kept Clare in it.

Corey obviously had kind words for McCarron who didn’t begin the draw against Derry the previous weekend. “Aye, he was serious. He’d a great game. It was good to see him make a statement. He didn’t get starting in the last game, and he came out strong today and reminded everybody what he’s capable of doing."

Scorers for Monaghan: J. McCarron (0-9, 1 free); C. McCarthy (1-2); M. Bannigan (0-3, 1 free); K. O’Connell, C McManus (1 free) (0-2 each); R. O’Toole, K. Gallagher, R. Beggan (45), S. O’Hanlon, G. Mohan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: E. McMahon (0-6, 5 frees); D. Bohannon (1-1); C. O’Connor (0-4); K. Sexton (0-3, 1 free); M. McInerney (1 free), J. Malone (0-2 each).

MONAGHAN: R. Beggan; R. O’Toole, R. Wylie, K. Duffy (c); K. O’Connell, C. Boyle, C. McCarthy; G. Mohan, K. Lavelle; S. Carey, M. Bannigan, R. McAnespie; S. O’Hanlon, J. McCarron, K. Gallagher.

Subs: D. Hughes for R. Wylie (inj 42); C. McManus for S. Carey (44); K. Hughes for K. Gallagher (65); C. Lennon for K. Lavelle (70+1); D. McElearney for R. McAnespie (70+3).

CLARE: S. Ryan; R. Lanigan, C. Brennan, M. Doherty; C. Russell, P. Lillis, C. Rouine; C. O’Connor, D. Bohannon; D. Walsh, E. McMahon, J. Malone; M. McInerney, P. Collins, K. Sexton.

Subs: A. Griffin for P. Collins (inj 37); A. Sweeney for C. Brennan (50); D. O’Neill for D. Bohannon (56); S. Griffin for M. McInerney (61); B. McNamara for D. Walsh (70+2).

Referee: N. Cullen (Fermanagh).