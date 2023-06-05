'We would be of the philosophy of hunting goals' - Green flags key for Derry against Donegal

All-Ireland SFC

Derry 3-14 Donegal 1-15

Second half goals from Conor Doherty, Lachlan Murray and Pádraig McGrogan proved to be the difference between Donegal and Derry in the All-Ireland SFC second round.

The goals gave Ciaran Meenagh’s team a cushion against a Donegal side, who had only scored two goals in league and championship this year and were beaten in Ballybofey in the championship for only the second time in 13 years.

“We would be of the philosophy of hunting goals and then take the point if it was on,” Meenagh said afterwards. “We spoke at half-time about that, not to be too deliberate in terms of looking at goals.

“Goals are big scores psychologically, even in that heat, the psychology of the next kick-out, I just felt at half-time, in terms of getting our hand on the ball. We agreed leaving the changing room if we did better on kick-outs we'd have some chance of winning the game.”

Derry’s economy was the main reason for a 0-9 to 0-6 half-time lead, with only wide posted compared to five and one short from Donegal. Four of those wides came before Conor O’Donnell got Aidan O’Rourke’s side off the mark on 12 minutes, by which time Derry had a couple in the bank from Paul Cassidy and Benny Heron.

If Donegal were creating and not taking opportunities, Derry, perversely, weren’t getting off too many shots for points but managed to create two great goal chances. Only seven minutes in, Heron cut in and was denied by Shaun Patton and then on 18 the Donegal goalkeeper got down low to save to his left when Cassidy had a go at the Town End.

Patton’s kick-outs were giving Donegal an array of options off the tee, with Derry’s risk-and-reward strategy of pushing up not always a profitable one, being occasionally bypassed under the blue sky.

Jason McGee, from one such Patton boomer, got in on goal on 27 minutes, only to see Odhran Lynch save with his feet and the Donegal midfielder’s second pop was blocked on the line by Brendan Rogers.

But Derry’s accuracy, particularly that of Shane McGuigan and Ciarán McFaul, was telling, although Donegal were still very much on it, thanks mainly to four first-half Gallen points.

Doherty’s belter on 46 minutes made for a lead of 1-11 to 0-9 for Derry, with the wing-back smashing high past Patton when he was set up by a surging run from Conor McCluskey. Donegal were keeping in touch mainly through a precision of nine-point Gallen, who was named man of the match.

Murray was only on the pitch a matter of seconds and goaled with his very first touch on 58 minutes, with Garth McKinless cutting through a Donegal defence like a Choc Ice in the heat. Derry had themselves a lead of 2-13 to 0-13 with Cassidy and Rogers taking advantage of further Donegal holes at the back.

A third goal from Pádraig McGrogan, low and hard, three minutes from time following a give-and-go with Lachlan gave the away support among the 8,253 their last bellow of the day. Donegal had thrown Patrick McBrearty on for the last 20 following a four-month spell out with a hamstring injury and four minutes into injury time the hosts’ endeavors were rewarded with Rory O’Donnell’s goal.

“Devastated,” Gallen said afterwards. “We are very disappointed. We were looking to get two points to get us into the quarter-finals. It's still all to play for. On the day, we will look back at that game and think we should have won it. We'll see where it went wrong and try to improve on that. We go out to try and win every game. We want to keep progressing. We're in it to win it.”

Scorers for Donegal: O Gallen (0-9, 4f, 2m), R O'Donnell (1-0), C Thompson (0-2, 1f), C O'Donnell (0-2), S Patton (0-1 '45), P McBrearty (0-1f).

Scorers for Derry: Paul Cassidy (0-4), C Doherty (1-0), P McGrogan (1-0), L Murray (1-0), S McGuigan (0-3, 2f), C McFaul (0-2), B Rogers (0-2), C Glass (0-1), N Toner (0-1), B Heron (0-1).

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan; C Ward, E Gallagher, O Doherty; C McGonagle, J McGee; D O Baoill, J Brennan, C Thompson; H McFadden, O Gallen, C O'Donnell.

Subs: L McGlynn for Brennan (52), P McBrearty (0-1f) for O Baoill (56), R O'Donnell for McGee (58), S McMenamin for Doherty (61), J Mac Ceallabhui for Ward (69).

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, B Heron.

Subs: N Loughlin for Toner (46), Padraig Cassidy for Heron (52), L Murray (1-0) for McFaul (56), D Cassidy for McEvoy (65), S Downey for McKaigue (70).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).