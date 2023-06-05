Flat fare, but Farrell content with signs of life in classy Dublin

KILDARE 0-13 DUBLIN 0-22

Under UPMC Nowlan Park’s Walsh Stand, Dublin made their lair on Saturday.

The regular dressing rooms under the stadium’s Carroll Stand were good enough for Kildare, but Dublin deemed the visiting team area too small and so they prepared in a space more commonly associated with Kilkenny when they were packing out training sessions in the late 2000s before they locked the gates.

Although the weekend’s Cat Laughs comedy festival meant there wasn’t a hotel room at a reasonable price to be had in the city, there was no danger of the stadium being oversubscribed here. A paltry 8,216 turned up, Kildare completely outnumbered in this their designated home game as St Conleth’s Park undergoes redevelopment.

The small attendance was in keeping with a championship that has failed to ignite for a variety of reasons such as the lack of competitiveness in its framework, the yawning fare, the extra games and cost of living concerns. Supporters are clearly becoming more discerning and the GAA will have to pay heed.

Similarly, Dublin delivered a winning performance that chimed with their checkered championship. Sprinting ahead with six unanswered points in the middle of the first half, they were rarely troubled thereafter.

Ahead 0-13 to 0-8 at half-time, Ben McCormack sent over two points in the opening two minutes of the second half but Kildare didn’t score from play for the remainder. Two Neil Flynn and a Kevin Feely mark with close to the last act was chump change for a team that had scared Dublin in their previous two meetings this year.

Here Dublin were a class apart. Con O’Callaghan was electric in the first half, James McCarthy put in a mighty shift that belied his out-of-character flatness against Roscommon and Colm Basquel was a dynamic force.

“This was a big game for us, no doubt about it,” acknowledged Dessie Farrell, “and it was good that the quality, the performance was there. There was definitely plenty to go after and the competition gets stiffer very quickly and we look forward to the next day in two weeks’ time (v Sligo).”

Not that he was offering it up as mitigation for Dublin’s on-off form but Farrell believed the new championship structure and its lack of a cut-throat nature thus far has had an impact.

"The new competition format, everybody is trying to get their head around that. It’s not straight knock-out. That perhaps takes some of the edge off. It shouldn’t be an excuse really but it’s something we’ve discussed and are keen to address in terms of getting that quality and consistency in our performance week-in, week-out.”

From the indignant figure that he cut after the narrow defeat in their provincial meeting, Glenn Ryan shaped a despondent one here. Beat or draw with Roscommon on June 17 or 18 and their season extends beyond it. Lose and score difference could determine their fate.

“Dublin played well, there is no doubt about that, but we would have felt we had a system in place that was able to deal with that. That you are not allowing them to play at a level that they like to. And we didn’t. There was no change of game-plan. But unfortunately we didn’t bring that to the pitch.”

Asked if the management had to take their burden of the blame for the loss, Ryan shrugged: ”There’s no one harder on themselves than myself and the rest of the management team. But this is a collective, it’s players, it’s the team, it’s everybody involved. And everything we do, good and bad, reflects on everybody."

Losing several long kick-outs and being so open in the opening quarter when the teams were level on five occasions, Dublin still have plenty to do but this was a fourth straight clean sheet for Stephen Cluxton and they should have a bigger pool to draw from against Sligo.

Ciarán Kilkenny was named to start but remained on the bench having shipped a shoulder injury against Roscommon. Farrell reported Davy Byrne (knee) and Jack McCaffrey (hamstring) should be in contention for action.

Scorers for Kildare: N. Flynn (0-5, 2 frees, 1 45); B. McCormack (0-3); D. Kirwan, P. Woodgate (free), A. Masterson, K. O’Callaghan, K. Feely (mark) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: C. Basquel (0-5); C. O’Callaghan, D. Rock (2 frees) (0-4 each); S. Bugler (0-3); P. Mannion (0-2); N. Scully, K. O’Gara, B. Fenton, T. Lahiff (0-1 each).

KILDARE: M. Donnellan; E. Doyle, S. Ryan, M. O’Grady (c); D. Hyland, K. Flynn, J. Sargent; K. O’Callaghan, A. Masterson; P. McDermott, B. McCormack, A. Beirne; P. Woodgate, D. Kirwan, N. Flynn.

Subs for Kildare: R. Houlihan for E. Doyle, T. Archbold for J. Sargent (both h-t); K. Feely for A. Masterson (48); P. Cribbin for B. McCormack (54).

DUBLIN: S. Cluxton; S. MacMahon, M. Fitzsimons, D. Newcombe; S. Bugler, J. Small, L. Gannon; B. Fenton, J. McCarthy (c); N. Scully, C. O’Callaghan, B. Howard; K. O’Gara, C. Basquel, D. Rock.

Subs for Dublin: P. Mannion for K. O’Gara (h-t); L. O’Dell for D. Rock (48); T. Lahiff for C. O’Callaghan, C. Murphy for J. Small (both 59); G. McEneaney for S. MacMahon (70+1).

Referee: S. Hurson (Tyrone).