Kerry SFL: Peter Keane's Legion go joint-top with Ballymac

There was drama at both ends of the Kerry County League Division 1 table over the weekend with a late Niall Collins goal making it six wins on the trot for Ballymacelligott when they edged out Milltown/Castlemaine 3-13 to 3-10 in a thriller in Ballymac. That sees Ballymac sit joint top of the table for the first time in their history on 12 points along with Killarney Legion who beat Kilcummin 0-16 to 1-9 on Friday night. However, Legion have a game in hand away to Dingle and that may well be crucial with just three rounds left.

Ballymac completely dominated the opening half and the home side lead 2-8 to 0-6 at half-time. Goals from Daire Keane and Breen from the spot plus three points from the excellent Niall Collins were crucial for Ballymac.