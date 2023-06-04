Kerry SFL: Peter Keane's Legion go joint-top with Ballymac

There was drama at both ends of the Kerry County League Division 1 table over the weekend with a late Niall Collins goal making it six wins on the trot for Ballymacelligott when they edged out Milltown/Castlemaine 3-13 to 3-10 in a thriller in Ballymac. That sees Ballymac sit joint top of the table for the first time in their history on 12 points along with Killarney Legion who beat Kilcummin 0-16 to 1-9 on Friday night. However, Legion have a game in hand away to Dingle and that may well be crucial with just three rounds left.
Ballymac completely dominated the opening half and the home side lead 2-8 to 0-6 at half-time. Goals from Daire Keane and Breen from the spot plus three points from the excellent Niall Collins were crucial for Ballymac.
Goals for Milltown/Castlemaine from a Cathal Moriarty penalty and another when an Eanna O’Connor free dropped short meant it was 2-11 to 2-9 with just ten left. Eanna O’Connor closed the gap to two in the 56th minute. The referee awarded Milltown/Castlemaine another penalty and when Cathal Moriarty converted entering added time the Mid Kerry side led by one, 3-10 to 2-12. But then Niall Collins goaled and a Darragh Regan point saw Ballymac win by three.
Killarney Legion came good late on against Kilcummin winning 0-16 to 1-9. Legion led 0-10 to 1-4 at half-time thanks largely to Ryan O’Grady (0-4), Podge O’Connor (0-2). Mark O’Shea replied with a goal for Kilcummin on the stroke of half-time.
A Philip O’Leary point in the 47th closed the gap to a point (0-13 to 1-9) but the Peter Keane managed Legion finished with three unanswered points, two from Ryan O’Grady and one from Peter McCarthy.
David Moran was the main man on Friday night as Kerins O’Rahillys visited Lewis Road and collected two valuable league points when they beat a depleted Dr Crokes 0-15 to 0-12. Tommy Walsh was absent but Barry John Keane with 0-5 and Conor Hayes with 0-3 got them over the line.
In the final game played over the weekend (two games were played last weekend) Austin Stacks managed to beat cellar dwellers Castleisland Desmonds 0-12 to 0-5 despite being without over half their first team due to a wedding. Kerry senior Dylan Casey played his first club game of the year and kicked a point while Jack O’Shea also played. Conor Myers kicked three points while former Kerry midfielder Brendan O’Sullivan returned from injury to kick a brace of points in the final ten minutes. Stacks finished with 14 when Shane Carroll got a red.