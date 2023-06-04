Davy Nelson won't continue as manager of All-Ireland champs Meath

Meath’s ladies senior football team are on the lookout for a new management team.

In a statement released this evening, the county board confirmed Davy Nelson and his assistants would not be in charge at the start of the All-Ireland series beginning later this month.

The statement read: “With regret Meath LGFA announce that the County Senior Management will not be taking the team forward to the TG4 All Ireland Series Group B games against Waterford and Donegal.

“The County Board wish to place on record our sincere gratitude to manager Davy Nelson, Head Coach Mark Brennan and the entire coaching and backroom team, for their commitment and work during the 2023 season.”

Nelson was appointed as two-time All-Ireland winning manager Eamonn Murray’s successor last October.

Meath lost to Dublin in the Leinster final last weekend. The Royals finished second from bottom in Division 1 this year.