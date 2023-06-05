Tailteann Cup Group 2: Meath, Down slug it out, season ends for Tipp, Déise

Colm O’Rourke reckons old rivals Meath and Down are in similar ‘rebuilding’ phases as the once mighty pair attempt to revive former glories.
Tailteann Cup Group 2: Meath, Down slug it out, season ends for Tipp, Déise

REBUILDING: Meath manager Colm O'Rourke. Pic: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 06:35
Stephen Barry

Colm O’Rourke reckons old rivals Meath and Down are in similar ‘rebuilding’ phases as the once mighty pair attempt to revive former glories.

Meath shaded this repeat of the 1991 All-Ireland final by 1-11 to 1-9. Level from the 63rd minute, subs Daithi McGowan and Donal Lenihan won it for the Royals in injury-time.

Meath’s reward for topping Group 2 is a home quarter-final. Down, who struck 16 wides, advance to a preliminary quarter-final next weekend, and O’Rourke agreed the counties could easily meet again later in the competition.

“I think that’s very possible,

“I suppose it’s a bit like Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, our paths have crossed again. Both of us have gone down a bit since 1991 but I think Down are basically doing the same thing as we are doing. I was speaking to Conor Laverty before the game and we both have gone down the same path of trying to build a new team. We’re both at similar junctures.”

Meanwhile, David Power says Tipperary must focus on developing their young talent after two starting debutants helped them to a season-ending victory 0-17 to 1-13 over Waterford.

It’s been a dour year for the Premier footballers with their three wins in 2023 all coming against the Déise. Even then, Waterford came the closest they have been to a first championship victory over Tipp since 1988. “I thought we were better than the one-point margin but that maybe sums up our year in many ways.

“Some of the young fellas were outstanding. James Morris was very positive. Darragh Brennan kicked two points.”

This pair entered as the two teams with the worst scoring differences, which was always likely to mitigate against either progressing among the top three third-placed teams.

“We’ve lost a lot of key Tipperary football players, you’re talking about the best ever produced in Tipperary, but the lads kept at it. It just wasn’t to be this year,” said Power.

“The big thing is to build on the youth that’s there and you might get one or two more experienced players back maybe next season.”

Power’s current three-year term runs until 2024.

“The plan for the summer is to take a couple of weeks. I’m after having a very hard couple of months personally,” he said, reflecting on the loss of his mother Miriam in May.

“We’ll have a look at it and over the next couple of weeks, we can make a decision.

“I have another year left on my term but we’ll talk to the county board and the football board and take it from there.”

More in this section

Tipperary v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Kerry SFL: Peter Keane's Legion go joint-top with Ballymac
Limerick v Cork - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Round 5 Ben O'Connor plays last game for Cork as rugby becomes his focus
Monaghan v Clare - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 Colm Collins impressed with new structure but says it's time for shot clock
<p>Davy Nelson Meath</p>

Davy Nelson won't continue as manager of All-Ireland champs Meath

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd