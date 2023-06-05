'Special' day for Clare as they end minor drought

All-Ireland MHC final

Clare 2-22 Galway 4-11

There was sure to be a sweltering welcome for Eoghan Gunning and his Clare teammates when they boarded the bus for Broadford on Sunday afternoon. It was their first stop after leaving FBD Semple Stadium en route to the homecoming in Cusack Park after they claimed their second Electric Ireland MHC title - and their first since 1997.

Inspirational captain Gunning, clutching the Irish Press Cup and showing the battle scars from when he had to go off as a blood sub midway through the second-half, was not allowed to make an acceptance speech on the podium. The corner-back spoke eloquently in the tunnel afterwards.

“It is really special. It is what you dream of. Every young lad, that should be their goal, to win an All-Ireland championship. And for all the lads back in Broadford, I know how much it means to them. I’m so proud of everyone, and I know they are so proud of me as well. To win here in Semple Stadium is even better.

“We’ve upped the standard of Clare hurling at minor.

“There is some talent. Everyone has serious ability. We’ve had some tough battles through Munster. We’ve had one-point wins. We’ve had scraping over the line. That built up character and resilience. We came out today and we fought and we fought, and that got us over the line.

“We are very calm. We are very composed.”

They needed to be in a helter-skelter game. They shipped two early goals from Jason Rabbitte and Cullen Killeen. Yet, Brian O’Connell’s troops re-grouped to lead by the minimum at the interval, 0-12 to 2-5.

The point-taking of Marc O’Brien, Michael Collins and Seán Arthur among the many highlights showcasing their incredible character.

Clare also lost their full-back Ronan Keane to injury, pulling up late in the half as he made a vital block. Fred Hegarty replaced him at the break.

“We said to Ronan at half-time, we were going to do it for him. He spoke to us inside, just gave us that bit of belief. We have lads to come in in every position. Everyone was a leader today.”

The third quarter was when they set the wheels in motion. From the restart, Ógie Fanning fired a super goal - set up by O’Brien. A minute later, James Hegarty’s free from his own ’65 deceived Shane Murray, and when they found the range from various distances from play, they opened up a dominant lead of 2-16 to 2-8.

Meanwhile, Galway’s inaccuracy in front of the posts cost them. This could also be attributed to Clare being defensively sound.

Aaron Niland continued to take the fight to the Banner County, a five-point match with seven minutes of regulation remaining.

Clare put their foot on the pedal once again through a James Hegarty free and one from play from sub Harry Doherty.

Indeed, impact subs played a crucial role in the victory. Along with Doherty, Fred Hegarty, Eoin Carey and Michael Power all supplied important points.

That said, Galway weren’t for giving in. In the 57th minute Harry Holmes supplied a fine individual goal to reduce the deficit to four.

Just as they did all day, Clare ramped it up once more. O’Brien (2), Carey and Power pointing.

Whilst Galway had the final say when Killeen grabbed his second goal in the fourth and last minute of stoppage, Clare with 12 different scorers, ended with five to spare.

“We always backed ourselves,” Gunning affirmed.

Scorers for Clare: M O’Brien (0-7, 0-5 frees), J Hegarty (1-2 frees), Ó Fanning (1-1), M Collins (0-3), S Arthur (0-2), E Price, J Mescal. M Power, H Doherty, F Hegarty, E Carey and E Begley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: A Niland (0-8, 0-6 frees), C Killeen (2-0), J Rabbitte (1-1), H Holmes (1-0), M Burke and M Fallon (0-1 each).

CLARE: M Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); E Gunning (Broadford), R Keane (Killanena), C Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona); J Moylan (Cratloe), J Hegarty (Inagh Kilnamona), E Price (Clarecastle); J Mescal (Inagh Kilnamona), M O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge); S Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus), M Collins (Clonlara), R Kilroy (The Banner); Ó Fanning (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield), M O’Brien (Cratloe), E Begley (Clonlara).

Subs: F Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for R Keane (half-time, inj), M Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for E Begley (38), E Carey (Cratloe) for E Gunning (bs 48-50), H Doherty (Clarecastle) for O Fanning (52), E Carey for J Mescal (53), E Mulcahy (Tulla) for R Kilroy (58).

GALWAY: S Murray (Kilconieron); T Blake (Oranmore-Maree), S Murphy (Clarinbridge, Capt), G King (Castlegar); D Quirke (Athenry), D Campbell (Cappataggle), E O’Reilly (Liam Mellows); M Burke (Skehana/Mountbellow-Moylough), C Killeen (Loughrea); D Counihan (Clarinbridge), C Burke (Oranmore/Maree), C Gilligan (Craughwell); B Callanan (Ardrahan), J Rabbitte (Athenry), A Niland (Clarinbridge).

Subs: M Fallon (Clarinbridge) for D Campbell (half-time), S Keane (Sarsfields) E O’Reilly, H Holmes (Ballygar) for C Burke (both 40), E Mulleady (Kilconeiron) for B Callanan (58).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).