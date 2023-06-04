Veteran Brosnan secures knockout football for Wexford

Tailteann Cup, Group 4

Veteran attacker Ben Brosnan, just days after the birth of his third child, settled Wexford's 1-16 to 1-12 win over Leitrim with a stoppage time goal to secure knockout Tailteann Cup football.

A whopping 15 years on from his debut in a 2008 campaign that saw Wexford reach the All-Ireland semi-finals, Brosnan's strike brought a more modest reward this time - a preliminary quarter-final clash with Offaly, in Offaly, next weekend.

But after a few difficult years it was celebrated by the Wexford supporters that journeyed to Parnell Park as their team finished strongly to secure the win and third spot in Group 4.

The sides were level with six minutes of normal time remaining and the four-point win flattered Wexford a little.

But manager John Hegarty wasn't making any apologies after a strong finish which saw them outscore Leitrim by 1-6 to 0-4 in the closing 20 minutes or so.

Goalkeeper Darragh Brooks starred for Wexford too with four points, all from placed balls, and a brilliant penalty save.

He dived low to his left to deny Leitrim dangerman Keith Beirne from the spot in the 50th minute.

Leitrim had just netted minutes earlier through Darragh Rooney, who finished with 1-4, and a second goal would have put them four points clear.

They won a 45 from Brooks' expert save but blasted it wide and Wexford were energised by the let-off.

"Ben is the man you'd want in that position with a couple of minutes to go," said manager Hegarty.

"He kicked two great scores for us. He only had his third child during the week, so he's got a six or seven-day old child at home yet he's still here performing at the very highest level.

"For any young lad in Wexford who wants a role model, you just can't look past Ben."

The sides were level at half-time on 0-7 apiece. Wexford should have been ahead as Kevin O'Grady wasted two goal chances and Conor Kinsella booted another one wide.

It looked like they might be punished when Rooney grabbed that 46th minute Leitrim goal and Beirne then won the penalty.

But the 2022 Tailteann Cup All-Star couldn't convert and Wexford kicked on for an important win.

Antrim finished at the head of Group 4 after their 3-13 to 1-12 win over Fermanagh in the all-Ulster shoot-out for top spot.

Andy McEntee's side have secured a home quarter-final fixture with second-half goals from Adam Lonergan, Oisin Doherty and Ruairi McCann sealing the win over Fermanagh.

Kieran Donnelly's Fermanagh, who have finished second, will host Laois next weekend.

Wexford scorers: B Brosnan (1-1); D Brooks (0-4, 2 frees, 2 45s); M Rossiter (0-3, 2 frees); P Hughes (0-2); C Kinsella, N Hughes, G Malone, L Coleman, E Nolan, B Molloy (0-1 each).

Leitrim scorers: D Rooney (1-4); K Beirne (0-5, 4 frees); J Heslin (0-2); T Prior (0-1).

WEXFORD: D Brooks; E Porter, B Cushe, M Furlong; G Malone, A Tobin, M Rossiter; L Coleman, N Hughes; P Hughes, E Nolan, K O'Grady; C Kinsella, R Brooks, D Furlong.

Subs: B Brosnan for Kinsella & C Carty for Tobin (45); B Molloy for Rossiter (55); C Hughes for R Brooks & D Lyons for O'Grady (68).

LEITRIM: N O'Donnell; C McGloin, M Diffley, C Reynolds; A Flynn, S Quinn, J Heslin; B McNulty, P Dolan; D Rooney, P Keaney, M Plunkett; T Prior, D Wrynn, K Beirne.

Subs: O McLoughlin for Wyrnn (50); C Farrell for McGloin (52); M McKiernan for Prior (62); J Rooney for Heslin (63); D Kelleher for Plunkett (68).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).