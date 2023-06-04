Ben O'Connor plays last game for Cork as rugby becomes his focus

The St Finbarr's player confirmed in the aftermath of the All Ireland U20 win over Offaly that he is focusing on rugby but did not indicate with what club his rugby future lies, it is expected the teenager will join the Munster academy in the coming months.
LAST GAME: Ben O'Connor confirms he has played his last game for Cork as rugby becomes his sole focus. Pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 18:17
Eoghan Cormican

Cork U20 centre-back Ben O’Connor has confirmed the All-Ireland final was his last game for the county as rugby will now become his sole focus.

The Irish Examiner reported back in April that O’Connor was likely heading down the rugby route later this year, with the player himself confirming this in the aftermath of Sunday’s U20 final win over Offaly.

Although O’Connor did not indicate with what club his rugby future lies, it is expected the teenager will join the Munster academy in the coming months.

“I'm after deciding I'm going with the rugby, so this was my last hurling game,” said the centre-back after pocketing a second All-Ireland underage medal with Cork. His first came as joint captain of the 2021 minor winning team.

“I was delighted to finish on a high now with the lads, you couldn't pick a better group of lads. They're all my best friends and you couldn't have asked for a better group to finish with.” 

A tough decision to plump for the over ball over the sliotar?

“It was a very tough decision, but I was happy with my decision in the end.” 

While wishing his younger namesake all the best on his rugby endeavours, manager Ben O’Connor said the Cork hurling door will always be left open to the St Finbarr’s clubman.

“Of course it is disappointing to be losing a lad like Ben. You saw how important he was there, in the second-half especially,” remarked the Cork manager.

“But look, he wants to give rugby a go. The GAA is always here to fall back on again. I am sure if you are talking to him inside there, there aren't too many days in rugby that you'll have a day like this. So hopefully this might put a doubt in the back of his head.

“But look, best of luck to him if he goes playing rugby next year. Always there to come back if he wants to.”

Storming second half sees Cork secure third U20 hurling title in four seasons
