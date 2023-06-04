Colm Collins impressed with new structure but says it's time for shot clock

Despite Clare being the first team to exit the All-Ireland SFC round-robin stages, Colm Collins is a major backer of the new structure.

Apart from rewarding three teams from four with knock-out places, Collins is in favour of the system being retained in the future.

“I think it’s fantastic. For a change, that everyone has something to play for. We’re devastated that we didn’t get something out of it today but there’s no question that it’s fantastic. Like, Cork-Kerry yesterday, I was glued to it. I think it’s great.

“Obviously, we’ll have to refine a few things in it. I suppose it’s a bit ridiculous that you only lose four teams (in the round-robin stages) but apart from that I think it’s the way to go. The effort fellas put in every year, it’s the least they deserve, I feel.”

As for the criticism of the game in recent weeks particularly following Roscommon’s lengthy keep-ball play against Dublin in Croke Park last weekend, Collins feels other than a shot clock the game is in a solid place.

He takes exception to the trial rules such as all kick-outs going past the 45-metre line, which will be tested in the college freshers competitions later this year.

“I grew up with football and I’d watch a bad football game and get something out of it. I can understand what people are saying but we’ve done a lot of tinkering with the rules of football and we basically have been moving the deckchairs around the Titanic.

“What we need to address is those long periods where possession is being held. If we can address that, I think we have a fine product. But some of the changes to the rules, and there’s a raft of them coming in now, are absolute rubbish. That’s a thing we need to address, that no team can hang onto the ball for that length of time so that you have to use the ball.

“I’m not the smartest man in this area but something like a shot clock. You have the ball for so long, you gotta to get your shot off, I think that would be very entertaining and at this level it would be no hassle to get that going and even at club level referees counting when a team has got possession. When it’s played properly, I think it’s as good a product as is out there.”