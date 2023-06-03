Galway pull clear of 14-man Westmeath in final quarter

Westmeath 0-12 Galway 0-20

Sometimes the numbers can tell a white lie. Galway were made sweat on a broiling hot Saturday afternoon in Mullingar but they worked their way clear of Westmeath after the hosts were reduced to 14 men for the bones of an energy-sapping final quarter.

It didn't feel like an eight-point game.

Still, it’s a deserved win that puts Padraic Joyce’s side in a commanding position in Group 2 of the All-Ireland Series with two wins from their first two ties. For Westmeath, it’s a second game that will bring them plenty of plaudits but no points.

The Leinster side would have been enthused before throw-in if they’d known that Shane Walsh would score just once from play but Damien Comer came off the bench and claimed three points from play in the last 15 minutes.

Peter Cooke was their top scorer from play with four.

The theory was that Westmeath’s impressive showing against Armagh in the first round was at least in some part down to the Ulster side’s exertions and disappointment in their provincial final loss to Derry. This would tell us more.

Dessie Dolan’s men soon showed that their opening group effort was no one-off against a vulnerable opponent. They were energetic and aggressive – in a good way – from the off here, not least with a high press on Galway’s kick-outs.

Luke Loughlin and Ronan O’Toole were buzzing about like flies up front and they were good value for an early 0-3 to 0-1 lead before Galway found some equilibrium and the odd fissure down the centre of their opponent’s defence.

The visitors really should have had at least one goal by the break with a scramble in the eleventh minute that saw an Ian Burke shot saved and Peter Cooke smacking another effort off the crossbar shortly before the half-time tea.

For the most part, though, Westmeath were proving a tough nut to break down and they proved as much after a period of relative Galway dominance midway through the opening half with three successive points by way of response.

Their lead was just one at the break, 0-7 to 0-6, with the sides drawing level three times up to that point, and the scoreboard continued to trend in the same way on the restart with Westmeath either inching ahead or Galway pulling level.

That narrative shifted dramatically at the start of the last quarter when Westmeath midfielder Ray Connellan was shown a second yellow card, for a challenge on John McGrath, and Comer was finally introduced off the bench.

Within seconds Walsh had kicked over the free and Comer added a point from play with his first action. Now Galway were two points ahead, their biggest cushion yet, and Comer’s second offering soon stretched that to three.

What had been a contest was now a canter. Galway scored nine of the game’s last ten points and six in a row to close it out. On they go, solid rather than spectacular this summer, but with their destiny firmly in their own hands.

Scorers for Westmeath: R O’Toole and L Loughlin (both 0-2); J Heslin (0-2); J Smith, R Wallace, S McCartan, S Smith and E Mulvihill (all 0-1); R Connellan (0-1 ‘45’).

Scorers for Galway: S Walsh (0-4, 0-3 frees); P Cooke (0-4); D Comer (0-3): C Hernon (0-2); J Heaney (0-2, 0-1 mark); P Conroy, C Sweeney, I Burke and J Maher (all 0-1); M Tierney (0-1 ‘45’).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Dolan; J Gonoud, R Wallace, A McCormack; S Duncan, R Connellan; S McCartan, R O’Toole, D Lynch; L Loughlin, J Heslin, S Smith.

Subs: J Lynam for Duncan (20); D Giles for J Smith (47); S Baker for S Smith (48); E Mulvihill for Gonoud (55); C Dillon for McCormack (64).

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly, J Glynn; C Hernon, J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy, P Cooke; M Tierney, C Sweeney, J Heaney; I Burke, R Finnerty, S Walsh.

Subs: T Culhane for Finnerty (8); J Maher for Culhane (47); D Comer for Burke (55); P Kelly for Walsh (70); S Fitzgerald for Hernon (73).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).