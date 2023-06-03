Cavan have too much for 13-man Offaly

Cavan 2-23

Offaly 2-9

Cavan remain at the head of the pack chasing Tailteann Cup glory after they put Offaly to the sword at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday afternoon, easily bouncing back from the concession of an early goal to rack up a 14-point win over the lacklustre midlanders.

Offaly, who appear to have lost momentum after a promising Leinster championship, did little to aid their own cause as they finished with 13 men after Jack McEvoy and Dylan Hyland were both sent off in the final period.

Despite the heavy defeat, Offaly still finish second in the group and will enjoy a home preliminary quarter final, due to Laois failing to beat London. While both teams were guaranteed to progress from the group stage, the prize at stake here was automatic qualification for the last eight of this competition, with home advantage in that tie, and Cavan convincingly grabbed it.

The Ulster quarter finalists’ attacking threat separated these two sides as they kicked 1-11 in the opening period, with nine different players finding the target. Cavan endured a shaky start as for the fifth time this year, their defence was breached in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

Nigel Dunne’s crossfield delivery found the experienced Anton O’Sullivan who gathered before crashing to the back of the Cavan net. Last years’ Tailteann Cup finalists appeared edgy after the concession but soon took control of proceedings, with Offaly offering little attacking menace.

A well-taken goal from Brandon Boylan after a precise counter-attack propelled Cavan five points in front. Although Offaly did improve up front, Cavan possessed the greater class in the scoring zone as Johnny McCabe, Ray Galligan (free) and Oisin Kiernan efforts left the winners 1-11 to 1-4 ahead at the break.

Cian Donohoe, Dunne (45), Ruairi McNamee and Cian Farrell all helped Offaly move to within five but these efforts simply poked the Cavan bear as the winners dug their claws in and surged for home. Despite Conor Moynagh’s black card, Offaly were left reeling by the double sending off with Cavan able to see out the remainder in comfort.

Conor Brady and Galligan fired over sumptuous scores before Cavan goaled again through Boylan. Joe Maher scrambled one home at the other end but once more Cavan displayed their quality as they cancelled out the goal with Gearóid McKiernan and Caoimhan McGovern firing over, while fittingly, it fell to the game’s outstanding player, Brendan Boylan, to seal an impressive Cavan win.

Scorers for Cavan: B Boylan 2-2, P Lynch (2f and 1m) 0-4, G McKiernan 0-4 (2f), R Galligan 0-3 (2f and 1 '45'), O Kiernan 0-2, O Brady 0-2, C Brady 0-2, P Faulkner 0-1, C Brady 0-1, K Clarke 0-1, J McCabe 0-1, C Moynagh 0-1, C McGovern 0-1.

Offaly: A Sullivan 1-1, J Maher 1-0, N Dunne 0-3 (2f and 1 '45'), C Farrell 0-2 (1f), Cian Donohue 0-1, Nigel Bracken 0-1, Ruari McNamee 0-1.

Cavan: R Galligan; C Reilly, P Faulkner, N Carolan; Ciarain Brady, O Kiernan, C Madden; K Clarke, Conor Brady; J McCabe, G McKiernan, T Madden; B Boylan, P Lynch, O Brady.

Subs: C Moynagh for Carolan (22 mins, inj), D McVeety for McCabe (42 mins), C Rehill for Ciaran Brady (47 mins), Caoimhan McGovern for Lynch (59m), T N Hoffman for Madden (63 mins).

Offaly: I Duffy, L Pearson, D Hogan, D Dempsey; C Donohoe, P Cunningham, C Donnelly; J McEvoy, C McNamee, D Hyland, R McNamee, A Sullivan, A Leavy, N Dunne, N Bracken.

Subs: J Hayes for Donnelly (half-time), Cian Farrell for Bracken (half-time), B Allen for Dunne (59 mins), J Maher for R McNamee (59 mins), M Tynan for Leavy (64 mins), C Delaney for C McNamee (temp, 68)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).