Unconvincing Kerry battle to important victory over Rebels

Kerry 1-14 Cork 0-15

Kerry got the win they needed. But as for the response they wanted, that box went unticked.

Although the All-Ireland champions never trailed Cork in this second round Sam Maguire group game, Kerry weren’t a great deal convincing.

Jack O’Connor’s charges failed to push on and put their opponents out of sight during the 10 second-half minutes where they had a man extra and led by five on the scoreboard.

It spoke to a lack of ruthlessness. It spoke to their lack of authority on a second period where Cork were more impressive. Cork’s issue, however, was that they lacked the necessary composure in pulling the trigger.

The closing scenes were a carbon copy of the infamous 2020 Munster semi-final at this very venue. Cork rained high balls down on top of Shane Ryan’s large parallelogram in the hope of fashioning a winning goal from the crowded chaos. Unlike two years ago, though, Kerry were not for breaching. They stood firm to bag the two points.

Now, back to the events at the beginning of that 10-minute spell where Kerry enjoyed numerical advantage.

On 46 minutes, Seán Powter illegally thundered into Paul Geaney outside the Cork parallelogram. A black followed for Powter. Understandable. But there was consternation in the Cork camp when referee David Gough, following consultation with his umpires, incorrectly adjudged the challenge to have taken place inside the parallelogram. Penalty Kerry.

David Clifford deepened the sense of injustice by dispatching the penalty kick. 1-10 to 0-9 to Kerry. The penalty served to undo Cork’s bright start to the second half, where Brian Hurley (0-2), Killian O’Hanlon, and Powter had the rejuvenated hosts back within the minimum.

A pair of Clifford points while Powter was in the bin left the scoreline reading 1-12 to 0-10. Kerry will be concerned at their inability to drive the stake from this position.

Cork subs Eoghan McSweeney and Steven Sherlock both landed a brace to set up an entertaining finish. But in front of 14, 081, Cork couldn’t find an equaliser or winner. Clifford and Tom O’Sullivan both came up with important scores at the Blackrock End.

Two passages of play close to the end of the first half captured the contrasting energy levels the two teams were expending to raise a white flag.

Cork, a week after emptying themselves to secure a season-extending win over Louth, looked pretty wrecked as the clock entered first half stoppages.

As Cork slowly crept into the Kerry half with possession, a cluster of red shirts behind the ball almost trudged from their own 45-metre line to halfway. The hosts were leggy rather than urgent. They were tired rather than tearing forward with intent. Hanging onto Kerry in 22-degree heat was taxing work, to put it mildly.

After a good spell of recycling, Cork were thankful for a foul on Hurley. But for the foul, we’re not sure the attack would have gone in any meaningful direction. Hurley obliged and converted. The gap back to three. 0-8 to 0-5.

The gap was back to three for less than a minute. Shane Ryan lasered his restart down the centre. Paudie Clifford took off galloping, red shirts straining and failing to get near him. Point Kerry. The interval difference out to four points. 0-9 to 0-5.

It wasn’t the first time after a Cork score that Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan had gone long, taking advantage of the fact that Cork hadn’t fully caught their breath or regorganised themselves in the middle third after investing so much into raising a white flag.

This was Cork’s first time in 2023 running into Division 1 opposition. It showed. Three points from play was all they managed in the opening 37 minutes.

And while the Cork defending was alert, particularly the sweeping of Powter and the shepherding of Daniel O’Mahony on David Clifford, Kerry, as their last point of the half attested to, came upon openings, chances, and scores much easier.

There was the odd question mark over Seán O’Shea’s form coming into this game. By the 20th minute, he’d had five kicks on goal and four points. His hard running to come onto Paul Geaney passes for Kerry’s third and fourth points were examples of the hard running that the All-Ireland champions didn’t do half enough of - going forward or backward - against Mayo.

David Clifford threw in his usual gem or two. On 29 minutes, a Kerry attack went back and forth. Was going nowhere, really. Clifford drifted outside the ‘45, demanded possession, and dissected the City End posts with his left boot.

0-8 to 0-4 Kerry led. It was the third time in proceedings they had enjoyed a double-scores advantage.

The attack had taken off from an Ian Maguire intercepted handpass. Such carelessness was hurting Cork. Colm O’Callaghan dropped short a most kickable effort in the opening seconds. Chris Óg Jones had a desperate wide after Diarmuid O’Connor was turned over around halfway.

Kerry’s defence had Paul Murphy, and not Tadhg Morley, as its spare man. Morley tagged and tracked Killian O’Hanlon.

Kerry, though on the board in this group with their first win, have much to work on after this display.

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford (1-5, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free); S O’Shea (0-5, 0-2 frees); P Clifford (0-2); A Spillane, T O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: B Hurley (0-6, 0-5 frees, 0-1 mark); S Powter, E McSweeney, s Sherlock (0-2 each); B O’Driscoll, C Óg Jones, K O’Hanlon (0-1 each).

Kerry: S Ryan; T O’Sullivan, J Foley, G O’Sullivan; G White, T Morley, P Murphy; D O’Connor, J Barry; A Spillane, S O’Shea, D Moynihan; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: R Murphy for A Spillane (HT); S O’Brien for Moynihan (60); T Brosnan for Geaney (62); B O’Sullivan for Barry (65); M Burns for P Clifford (72).

Cork: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, K O’Donovan; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; S Powter, K O’Hanlon, B O’Driscoll; R Deane, B Hurley, C Ó Jones.

Subs: S Sherlock for Jones (47); E McSweeney for O’Hanlon (59); J O’Rourke for Deane 65); B Murphy for Hurley (72); T Clancy for R Maguire (72).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).