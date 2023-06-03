Monaghan hold off battling Lancashire to seal first Lory Meagher title

MONAGHAN 3-22

LANCASHIRE 3-20

Monaghan claimed their first ever Lory Meagher title with a finishing flurry over Lancashire who themselves were playing in their third decider.

Niall Garland was busy and electric all afternoon but he really put it together when his side needed him most. The Blayney attacker nestled two scorching second-half goals that swung the final.

The first came from a fine run but his second was blistering and poignantly both majors were topped up by the ‘other’ Niall, Arthur. The Clare exile who top scored with ten points in a compelling display.

Lancashire will have regrets, having started the second half well with a goal from substitute Simon Holland’s first touch they were in control until they were met with the Garland double whammy.

Monaghan edged the earlier encounter in Birmingham by seven points but manager Arthur Hughes would have known it was going to be a lot closer.

Both full forwards settled the nerves for their team mates, Conor Gernon first for the Farney before Shane Madden neatly replied. Conor Madden was given a place taking exhibition but it was just keeping Liam Knocker's side in touch as Monaghan were dominant.

Arthur found his groove early but Robin Spencer wiped all Monaghan’s good work out with the final's first goal against the run of play.

Spencer, however was unable to use that confidence in the aftermath. The corner man missed two frees and struck the post as Monaghan reopened their lead and worthy dominance. Ray McCormack also cracked the crossbar in that wasteful period.

Yet Lancashire would still find themselves in front thanks to a Darragh Carroll goal from a long dropping Andrew Morgan delivery.

Monaghan never seemed daunted when under pressure and Thomas Hughes responded with their first goal and importantly Ethan Flynn gave them a 1-12 to 2-8 half time lead.

Replacement Holland looked to have given Lancashire the perfect early lift and despite finishing with three points in a row. Garland and Arthur would not be denied in between.

Scorers for Lancashire: R Spencer 1-6 (5f), C Madden 0-7 (3f, 2’65, 1s/l), S Holland 1-1, D Carroll 1-0, S Madden 0-2, E Clifford, C Kennedy, P Shine and C Kenny 0-1 each

Scorers for Monaghan: N Arthur 0-10 (6f), N Garland 2-3, T Hughes 1-2, E Flynn, S Lambe and C Gernon 0-2 each, D Hughes 0-1.

LANCASHIRE: P Coates; L Burns, C McCormick, A Morgan; C Kenny, S Nugent, F Henry; E Kelly, E Clifford; C Madden, R McCormack, D Carroll; R Spencer, S Madden, D Burke. SUBS: S Holland for Morgan (ht), P Shine for McCormick (44), C Kennedy for Carroll (50), C O’Shea for S Madden (59), R Walsh for E Kelly (70).

MONAGHAN: H Byrne; J Guinan, P Finnegan, C McHugh; C Flynn, K Crawley, D Hughes; C Merrick, A Kenny; N Arthur, N Garland, S Lambe; T Hughes, C Gernon, E Flynn. SUBS: F Rafter for Gernon (47), P Malone for Lamb (62), C McNally for A Kenny (66), C Guinan for Merrick (70).

REF: T Conway (Derry)