Kerry making strides, but Cork regrets won’t linger long

THAT their respective seniors are meeting within 20 hours dispatched Friday night’s Munster minor football final in Tralee down a well-trodden rabbit hole: Why is it Cork cannot carry through under-age promise to senior?

The debate is somewhat moot since the minor grade was reduced to sixteen- and seventeen year olds. The inconsistencies of minor players from night to night is as predictable as it is frustrating but Cork were well enough over Kerry when the sides met three weeks ago to be confidently installed as favourites to annex their third provincial title in a row at the grade. Even behind enemy lines.

Not so fast. Kerry have looked rigid and ungainly in their couple of games to date but the graph has been rising. In Paddy Lane, they have an intelligent, slaloming inside forward in the guise of a James O’Donoghue, and he has less issue with consistency than some. He might be a tad fond of his own possession at times, but his workrate and ball skills are striking.

He made the clever reverse run in the 22nd minute for the opening goal but the telepathy between Lane and his supplier, Ben Murphy, was a product of hours spent together at Austin Stacks.

Murphy, at wing back, was the creator of Kerry’s second goal too, just before half-time, slipping Dara Hogan inside the Cork cover. It turned a level game into a 2-4 to 0-7 interval lead for the hosts but those two moments defined the contest as a whole.

The sense that the deficit was somewhat unjust on the visitors was one thing but Austin Stack Park is not a ground that gives up many visiting scalps, so Cork’s task was manifest.

They embraced it with gusto. The introduction of James O’Leary at centre forward helped, and by the 47th minute, they were level at 2-4 to 0-10. That also meant the home side didn’t score for the first 17 minutes of the second half. But as bold and beguiling as Cork’s effort was, it was speckled with costly turnovers. One of their better players, Timmy Cullinane, was responsible for a pair of them and the errors permitted Kerry to regain a foothold. Three points followed from Paddy Lane frees (2) and a beauty from centre forward Tomas Kennedy.

In each of Kerry’s three Munster games to date, Laune Rangers’ Stephen Gannon has been introduced and made the sort of impression you remember. He is quick, low to the ground, and makes smart decisions with the ball. His pacey run and fisted point put this one to bed in the 64th minute even if another Kerry score would follow. The 2-10 to 0-11 final tally seemed lop-sided but Kerry were decisive with their goal chances. Cork weren’t.

Three minutes after the break, Ballincollig dual player David O’Leary hit the underside of the crossbar. Two minutes later, his goal-bound effort was stopped well with an outstretched foot by James Hoare, the Dingle keeper. Important moments, and if they gave the sense that Cork had the ability to open Kerry up, it was a false dawn. Wayne Quillinan is a coach noted for his solid structure and foundations and his side gave Cork next to no sight of their goal after those early second half scares.

For Kerry, it was an important statement. They were poor in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and modest, at best, against Limerick in Newcastlewest. Their midfield struggled in this one, but is clearly talented.

For Cork and their manager Ray O’Mahony, there are moments of regret but nothing fatal. They led early and looked in good order but goals at this grade are worth more than three points. O’Mahony will be pleased that they were level again at the three quarter mark but they made no dent with their attacking manoeuvres in the final quarter. That needs to improve.

They still progress to an All-Ireland quarter final against Leinster champions Dublin next weekend. Kerry will meet Kildare in a double-header at the same Nowlan Park venue. That both sides in Tralee will be sharper for Friday night in Tralee is beyond doubt. Kerry’s improvement is notable and they play with a lot of energy. But estimating their All-Ireland chances is a crapshoot. Mayo looked impressive in their Connacht success, but the talking horse among coaches in the minor sphere this year was Tyrone, and they didn’t even make the Ulster final. Derry will play Galway and Mayo will face Monaghan in the other two quarter-finals.

Next weekend should tell us more. At least as much as minors can.