O’Connor hoping his big, happy camp pays off

Ben O’Connor chuckles when asked if his younger self would make the current Cork U20 team.

“I doubt it,” he replies. “I wouldn’t be big enough!”

Certainly, their manager lacks the raw power of his St Finbarr’s namesake Ben O’Connor who, for the first time this year, is available to line up alongside senior star Eoin Downey at the heart of the Rebel defence on All-Ireland final day.

That duo have been trading places at centre-back as O’Connor was unavailable for their first three games through rugby commitments with PBC and Ireland U19s, while Downey missed their next two due to his hectic schedule with Pat Ryan’s seniors.

“It’s trying to fit the two of them in in the best positions for the two of them and the best positions for the team but it’s nice to have the two of them there,” says O’Connor senior of his positive selection headache.

He has planed down his extended panel of 40 from close to 150 contenders who took part in trial games earlier this year.

There are 28 different clubs represented among those, with 16 or so set to have players involved at Semple Stadium on Sunday [3pm throw-in]. That includes a handful from the junior grades, led by the inspiration of Whitechurch captain Micheál Mullins.

O’Connor hopes the wide variety of clubs will help Cork rally its support base to rival a brewing Offaly rising.

“We’d hope they all come out to support the boys because we know that Offaly are going to bring a huge crowd.

“We’re looking for all the clubs to send people to Thurles on Sunday to give our boys what they deserve and that’s big support.”

That spread has also helped to knit the team closer together.

“They’re like a club team, they’re that tight,” says O’Connor.

“There’s no cliques. There’s different fellas pucking with each other every night. There’s no one in groups when we sit down for the dinner after. They’re all mixing and they’re all getting on well.

“You know you’ve a happy camp then.” When O’Connor first got involved in management with Charleville, he hadn’t so much as been going to matches for a few years.

But success has accompanied him from there to Midleton to the Cork 20s, with Munster honours claimed against Clare just over a fortnight ago.

“When you see the standard of player that’s around, it was a no-brainer [to apply for the job].

“Especially when the first four fellas I asked to get involved got involved, it made the decision a lot easier.”

Ronan Curran, Anthony Nash, Ger O’Regan, and Terence McCarthy were his chosen quartet of selectors.

“We work reasonably well together,” says O’Connor. “We fight and we argue and we discuss things and we’ll fire things out. We don’t always agree which isn’t a bad thing but we’ll get to the right decision most of the time anyway.” He describes himself as not great at sending and replying to emails so all jobs are divvied up across the management team, with no one pigeon-holed into one role.

Training responsibilities are shared but equally coordinated.

“Everything we do training is doing something we’re going to use inside in a match so every fella will do their bit and every fella gets a job.

“We want them to play the same as they train and once we get that, we’re happy.” The U20 grade may be as much about development but winning goes hand-in-hand for O’Connor.

“It’s nice to be able to do both. It’d be nice to win and bring players through as well while you’re at it.” As for Sunday’s final, there are daily connections between the managers’ families, with O’Connor’s wife teaching Offaly manager Leo O’Connor’s daughter maths at Crescent College Comprehensive. The principal is Limerick U20 manager Diarmuid Mullins.

The Cork boss was impressed by what he saw from 14-man Offaly in the Leinster final.

“It looked like they had the extra man for a finish. What I was rightly impressed with was the tackling. Every time a Wexford man got the ball there was four of them around him.”

As for danger man Adam Screeney, O’Connor has plenty of admiration.

“He didn’t have too many wides, did he? He got one in the first half, he was nearly on the endline, just swung out, tapped it over on his left, out into position waiting for the next ball after that.

“But we’ve players like that as well.”

Cork: B Saunderson (Midleton); M Howell (Douglas), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), M Mullins (Whitechurch); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers); W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), D Healy (Lisgoold); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), D Cremin (Midleton), J Leahy (Dungourney).

Subs: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), S Daly (Randal Óg), T Wilk (Cobh), C Doolin (St Finbarr’s), M Finn (Midleton), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), C Walsh (Kanturk), B Keating (Ballincollig), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers).