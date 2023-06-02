GAA Previews: Can Cork make home advantage count when they take on Kerry?

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SFC, Round 2

Group 1

Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 3pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live GAAGO

Across both codes’ championships, home advantage hasn’t meant much but you would think Kerry’s extra week’s preparation will give them an edge here. Cork will most certainly feel lighter going into the game now that they have two points on the board and may not risk a couple of players to injuries but their opponents are how they measure their days. Kerry should be presented with a tactical conundrum here, we’re reminded of Kevin Walsh and Jack O’Connor’s differing views on the Irish Examiner football podcast two years ago, but they are pointless, their need is greater and they should have more energy about them to take the first step towards a home preliminary quarter-final. Verdict: Kerry.

Group 2

Westmeath v Galway, TEG Cusack Park 5pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan)

So close to surprising a largely slack Armagh, Westmeath now face a rested Galway side who won’t want to lose any of the momentum they have generated since losing the Division 1 final. Sure, Pádraic Joyce might tinker with a couple of personnel changes but two more points will be needed to make their goal of finishing top that bit easier. Verdict: Galway.

ALL ULSTER AFFAIR: Tyrone welcome Armagh to Healy Park in their round 2 encounter. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tyrone v Armagh, O’Neills Healy Park 7pm (M. McNally, Monaghan). Live RTÉ

Although they stayed up in Division 1 this year and had a large say in Armagh going down, there would be a sense that Tyrone are not as cohesive as their neighbours. Omagh is no fortress for them either and Tyrone will be hoping that the sluggishness of their opponents at home last weekend will continue into this clash. Just because Tyrone’s needs are greater doesn’t mean they will come through this but they do seem to keep their best for these derbies. A narrow win for Tyrone. Verdict: Tyrone.

Group 3

Kildare v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park 5pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live GAAGO

If Dublin are pulling our leg with their inconsistency of performance then they’re incredible actors. Their pattern of display since the Laois game has been sublime, ridiculous, sublime, ridiculous. Keep that up and Kildare won’t come close to repeating their fine display in going down to Dublin in the Leinster semi-final. Kildare have kept their best for Dublin this year but there is a grudge match element to this game and enough fires would have been lit under them this past week to deliver a winning outcome. Verdict: Dublin.

Tailteann Cup, Round 3

Group 1

Cavan v Offaly, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 3pm (J. Henry, Mayo)

Offaly return to a venue they know well but different opponents who have justified their pre-competition favourites tag thus far. Offaly are capable of surprising them but too many indicators point the way of Mickey Graham’s outfit. Verdict: Cavan.

Laois v London, Parnell Park 3pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary)

They conceded six goals to Laois in their final round league clash in Ruislip but London should be geared up for this one, knowing a win should get them a knock-out berth. Laois have been unfortunate but can pick up a timely win. Verdict: Laois.

Group 2

Meath v Down, Parnell Park 1pm (F. Kelly, Longford) Live GAAGO

A scrap for top spot with both teams already into the knock-out stages. Meath took some time to get going against Waterford and haven’t been as sharp as their northern opponents in the competition thus far. Both will want the two-week break to the last eight but Down look more likely to earn it. Verdict: Down.

Tipperary v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 1pm (S. Mulhare, Laois)

Could this be David Power and/or Ephie Fitzgerald’s last games in charge? Power has had some ride with Tipperary but has been plagued by withdrawals since the Munster success of 2020. Fitzgerald has made some inroads with Waterford and can pick off a win. Verdict: Waterford.

Christy Ring Cup final

Derry v Meath, Croke Park 5pm (K. Jordan, Tipperary) Live Sport TG4

There were just two points between the sides in Owenbeg back at the end of April and neither have missed a beat since, although Derry like Meath had their challenges with London. It’s the tightness of the Meath defence that has been their calling card in this campaign. This venue will challenge it but they can claim the cup for the first time in four years. Verdict: Meath.

Nickey Rackard Cup final

Donegal v Wicklow, Croke Park 3pm (J. Clarke, Cavan) Live Sport TG4

With five wins from win in the group stage, Wicklow have been making all the right noises and look in the right form to make a swift return to the Christy Ring Cup. Twice winners since 2018, Donegal won’t be daunted by the occasion and yet Wicklow appear mean enough to take the title. Verdict: Wicklow.

Lory Meagher Cup final

Monaghan v Lancashire, Croke Park 1pm (T. Conway, Derry) Sport TG4

Monaghan’s five goals caused Lancashire great pain in their penultimate round game and yet The Exiles have been better at raising green flags. They will need a few of them to stop Monaghan from going up the Hogan Stand steps. Verdict: Monaghan.

Cork make the trip to Athenry to face Galway. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Glen Duplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Group 1

Galway v Cork, Kenny Park, Athenry 5pm (R. Kelly)

Both sides looked strong in the league and should be making the knock-out stages with relative ease but on this occasion Cork can lay down a marker. Verdict: Cork.

Down v Clare, Liatroim Fontenoys 3pm (G. Donegan)

Clare have fallen a little behind where they were last year but can open their account with a victory. Verdict: Clare.

Group 3

Antrim v Limerick, Dunloy Cúchulainns 3pm (J. Dermody)

If the league is anything to go by, Limerick have a mighty tough task to pick up anything from this trip. Verdict: Antrim.

Offaly v Waterford, Banagher 5pm (J. Heffernan).

There is bound to be energy in Offaly’s first foray yet Waterford were lethal in the league and won’t be denied the points. Verdict: Waterford.

SUNDAY

All-Ireland SFC, Round 2

Group 1

Mayo v Louth, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 2pm (N. Mooney, Cavan) Live RTÉ

The unfairness propelled by the provincial system is underlined here as Louth, a week after losing to Cork, face a Mayo team who have had a couple of weeks away from competitive action since beating Kerry. Castlebar may not be a happy homeplace for Mayo based on previous results and they have some injury worries but Louth will need to inspire something special within themselves to take the two points as Mayo look set to top the table. Verdict: Mayo.

Group 3

CONNACHT AFFAIR: Roscommon will host Sligo in Dr Hyde Park in their round two encounter. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park 3pm (C. Lane, Cork) Live GAAGO

Sligo have to be buoyed by running Kildare so close at home in Round 1. That’s not to say they will win this game – Roscommon look better on paper and have taken a point off Dublin – but they have a good bank of winning football behind them this year to make it competitive for a good section of the game. Verdict: Roscommon.

Group 4

Monaghan v Clare, St Tiernach’s Park 2pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh)

Claiming the draw as he did, Karl O’Connell followed in a long line of mid-thirties Monaghan footballers who have raged against the dying of the light. The quick turnaround could have an impact on some of them here but there are serious question marks over Clare’s fadeouts. They look like winners in the first half against Donegal only to fall flat on their faces. There should be urgency in their play but not enough to beat Monaghan. Verdict: Monaghan.

HOME ADVANTAGE: Will Donegal be able to make home advantage count when Derry come to town on Sunday. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Donegal v Derry, MacCumhaill Park 4pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live RTÉ

Donegal were terrible in the opening period in Ennis last Saturday week but looked a different team in the second half, one that was beginning to believe in itself again. On their home patch where they have downed so many teams, they won’t fear Derry but with Shane McGuigan in such rich form and their midfield duo looking the best in the country the visitors are deserved favourites. Paddy Bradley is seeking to beat his native Derry but Donegal don’t have the discipline in shape or work-rate to execute it. Verdict: Derry.

Tailteann Cup, Round 3

Group 3

Limerick v Wicklow, Laois Hire O'Moore Park 1pm (B. Griffin, Kerry)

Given that they are through, it’s interesting that Limerick are going with close to a full-strength side with Iain Corbett named in the 15. Wicklow ran out of gas following the Leinster SFC and aren’t expected to put up a great fight. Verdict: Limerick.

Longford v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park 3pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin)

A home preliminary quarter-final on the table here and Carlow have improved from their league run. Longford, though, put up more of a fight against Limerick and inflicted more pain on Wicklow. Verdict: Longford.

Group 4

Wexford v Leitrim, Parnell Park 3pm (P. Faloon, Down)

Ever since they failed to be promoted from Division 4, the air has steadily be escaping Leitrim’s balloon. A win could yet revive their season but form indicates that Wexford look likelier to take the points. Verdict: Wexford.

Fermanagh v Antrim, Box-It Athletic Grounds 3pm (L. Devenney, Mayo)

Andy McEntee deserves credit for clearly putting focus on this competition and Antrim can approach this game with a sense of freedom knowing they have at least a home game next weekend. Fermanagh have a little more on the line and that might be reflected on the scoreboard. Verdict: Fermanagh.

MINOR HURLING FINAL: Galway and Clare go head-to-head in the Electric Ireland All Ireland MHC Final at Semple Stadium.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC final: Galway v Clare, Semple Stadium (M Kennedy, Tipperary), 1pm

Nobody does a good minor team better than Galway. Well, not of late anyway. They’ve won five of the last eight All-Irelands. And here they are with another superb batch. Their average winning margin en route to Sunday’s final is 16 points. 11 points is as close as anyone has come of them.

Aaron Niland and Jason Rabbitte spearhead a very lively attack, the former having helped himself to 4-67 already in this championship. He’s over 30 points clear of the forward in second place - Clare’s Marc O’Brien - on the top-scorer’s chart. Clare captain and corner-back Eoghan Gunning has been his team’s most consistent performer. We expect him to take on the Niland brief with relish. Clare have hit only three goals across their last six outings. They’ll need to improve that stat if they’re to secure the county’s second All-Ireland at this grade.

Verdict: Galway

oneills.com All-Ireland U20HC final: Cork v Offaly, Semple Stadium (C Mooney, Dublin), 3pm.

Cork senior Eoin Downey comes back into the U20 starting team for the first time since the county’s second win of the Munster round-robin at the beginning of last month. While used at centre and full-back in those early games, he’ll line out at midfield here, with rugby prospect Ben O’Connor remaining in the number six shirt.

Munster final match winners Ben Cunningham and Diarmuid Healy are their leaders in attack, but Offaly would be foolish to overlook the sometimes understated role played by fellow half-forward William Buckley and the contribution he makes in the middle third.

A third All-Ireland U20 title in four seasons would give further credence to the widely held view that Cork are coming. Offaly, meanwhile, could do without their reawakening suffering a third All-Ireland defeat in little over 12 months, following on from the minor and Joe McDonagh setbacks. If Cork can somehow get to grips with Adam Screeney, Leo O’Connor's side will need Charlie Mitchell, Dan Ravenhill, and Dan Bourke pulling out colossal displays.

Verdict: Cork