Fionn Fitzgerald bringing science and experience to young GAA stars' developing story

Last Friday, only a week out from the latest episode in a long-running rivalry which he played his own part in, Fionn Fitzgerald came up to Cork and not untypically of a Kerryman educated the natives and several others on some matters football.

As well as his day job as a lecturer in MTU Tralee’s department of health and leisure, Fitzgerald has undertaken a doctorate, and at the recent sports science conference in MTU Cork he gave a fascinating insight into some of what he is researching. Playing on that dismissive refrain of coaches and other supposed of judges of talent that a particular player ‘doesn’t have it’, Fitzgerald’s presentation was titled, ‘The eyes don’t have it: How a coach’s eye is not a valid method of estimating biological maturation’.

A study of his, with the cooperation and humility of Kerry GAA’s fledgling performance and research department and indeed some of their neighbours and rivals across the county bounds, found that of 247 male players that featured in the Kerry U14 to U16 football development squads and their peers in north Cork last year, just a single one of them was what would be termed a late maturing player. The rest were either early maturing biologically or on-time, typical of someone their age.

At U14 some players were biologically five-and-a-half years older than the Messi-like outlier who made the cut. For his masters degree Fitzgerald had already studied the relative age effect; how someone born in January is much more likely than someone born in December to be selected for representative GAA underage teams. Now his doctorate research is showing the small December kid is doubly disadvantaged. To make it at county they’ll need to have exceptional resilience and skill levels – and very possibly, thanks to research like Fitzgerald’s, a coach aware of the early mature bias rampant in most talent identification and development systems.

“We’re basically studying the effects of puberty. The first two years of your life you do a lot of growing. Then your rate of growth tends to level off for about 10 years. Girls then on average undergo a big growth spurt at about 12. For boys it’s typically just before they turn 14. But obviously it varies. If you take any U14 team in the country, there’s going to be a huge variance in the squad in terms of biological maturity. But the kid that is biggest now won’t necessarily be the biggest at minor.”

What helps make Fitzgerald such an authority on the subject is that he blends the anecdotal with the science and indeed the personal. Although he was born in April, he was biologically a rather late maturer. In his first couple of years in secondary school he didn’t make a number of St Brendan’s team on account of his slight, small frame.

“Players that I physically would be able to handle at minor I’d struggle with at 14. I used to run through Tommy Walsh’s legs, my game built on evading him, not going into contact with him.”

DIFFERENT CLASS: Fionn Fitzgerald, MTU Kerry and Dan Horan, Dan Horan Physio Therapy at the 7th All Ireland Postgraduate Conference (AIPG) in Sport Sciences, Physical Activity & Physical Education hosted at Munster Technological University, Bishopstown Campus recently. Pictue: Darragh Kane

Fitzgerald finished up 5’11, playing minor for his county and in 2014 lifting Sam Maguire as the seniors' co-captain.

In that same All-Ireland final he played against Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh. On one of the slides Fitzgerald uses in presentations to the likes of Munster Council, he has a picture of the two embracing upon winning some underage game with Kilcar. McHugh looks about 12, McBrearty 16. One a boy, one almost a man. Beside that is another picture about a decade on, the two of them each holding an ear of the Anglo-Celt Cup. McHugh is still the lighter and smaller of the pair but it’s marginal. They’re obviously both men of roughly the same age. Yet how many systems give up on a McHugh?

The same slide has a picture of Roy Keane from his Cork schoolboys football days, dwarfed by teammates. Keane obviously later matured into an athletic powerhouse. How many systems gave up on a Keane? How many other Keanes would have given up before writing that letter to those 91 clubs across the sea? Keane was prepared to swim it but too many others are allowed to sink.

“In our study of the U14s we found one player that was 62kg and much taller than another kid that was just 35kg; biologically the first kid was 16-and-a-half years old and the other lad was only 13. But the predicted adult height [a formula in which you combine the current height and weight of the player with that of his parents’] of the smaller fella is 172cm. The other fella we estimate will only finish up being 170cm. So they’re going to finish up roughly the same height; if anything the smaller kid now will end up being the taller.”

The trick so isn’t just to keep an eye out for a Keane and McHugh and keep them in your system; it’s to keep pushing those who as teens tower over them.

“If you’re the coach of the early maturing guy, you’ve to challenge him tactically and technically. Because the kids he’s able to dominate and overpower now, he won’t be able to do that when they’re minor or certainly senior.”

One of the ways to do that is to bio-band. In training amongst yourselves. In games against others. Last month you might have read us talking to Fitzgerald’s fellow countyman, Rob Mulcahy, and his work with the Clare GAA academies who played biobanding games against Limerick earlier in the year. Mulcahy and Fitzgerald have had multiple conversations on the topic, some of which led to a bio-banding game last summer between the Kerry North U16s and their counterparts in Kerry South. Basically those kids who were 94 percent or more of their predicted adult height played in the early mature game, and those who were below that played in the early mature game.

The matches were a revelation – at least for its participants.

“In a normal game, the bigger lads, the midfielders, they’re just running through and you can’t stop them,” said one player in the less maturing game. “In this game you got to show off your skills more.”

“A few weeks ago when we played you might have one fella getting 2-10,” said another. “Today you had almost everyone in the forwards kicking two points.”

For the coaches it was also enlightening. “There was no one dominating it. They all had an equal player marking them. They all had an equal chance.”

This summer Fitzgerald envisages Kerry squads playing a couple of such games against their counterparts in Cork. And for clubs around the county also to have a sprinkling of such games. With Martin Kennedy, the former Dublin GAA and IRFU head of athletic development, now Croke Park’s head of coach and athletic development, he sees biobanding and a greater awareness of early mature bias and the relative-age-effect becoming pervasive throughout the GAA in the coming years. The more units, club and county, that can collect data to collect where their players are in their biological maturity phase, and the more coaches who appreciate the effects of puberty on their growth and game, the better.

“We’re increasingly talking about a player-centred coaching approach and for anyone coaching underage players this is a big piece of the jigsaw. Players can struggle and even seem clumsy while going through a growth spurt without them or their coach knowing it. You’ll often hear a coach go, ‘God this fella has gone way back.’ But if the coach knows it’s normal for the short-term performance of a kid to drop while they’re growing into their bodies it helps everyone. Already we’re seeing with the coaches of the development squads we worked with last year saying to us that they see players in a totally different light now.”

It’s not quite as simple and straightforward as labelling players big or small either. Last year with one of the Kerry U16 development squads, the earliest maturing player was predicted to be the fourth smallest of the 40-person squad. One of the least mature players was going to end up the tallest. That’s why a sprinkling of all kinds of games – biobanding, conventional, switching up the cutoff date from January 1 – works. Kids need to be stretched, challenged so that they’re not ultimately overwhelmed and demoralised.

Fitzgerald also stresses that his current study is confined to young male athletes. Preliminary research conducted by some of his undergraduate students in MTU Tralee suggest that a late mature bias could be at work in youth female sport because for girls their growth spurt usually occurs before they turn 13; thus the late maturing player who hasn’t undergone puberty and its growing pains can be at an advantage. Like so much in this field, that old proverb of academia applies: further research is required, and Fitzgerald will be glad to facilitate or conduct it.

He’s what you might call a pracademic; on top of all his research and lecturing, Fitzgerald owns and runs his own athletic training company, Kaipara, Maori for ‘athlete’, inspired from having worked with young Maori rugby players from his time in New Zealand 12 years ago. He works extensively with kids from 10 to 17 to help them with their athletic development, his base, fittingly enough, given his surname and background, Fitzgerald Stadium.

“In a lot of cases you have kids out nearly every night of the week playing one sport or another but I felt there is a gap where they’re not getting the chance to work on how to move better, build base levels of strength. Even from 10 on there is stuff you can be doing rather than retro-fitting as an athlete when you’re much older.”

GLORY DAYS: Kerry joint captains Fionn Fitzgerald, left, and Kieran O'Leary lift the Sam Maguire. Picture: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

His visits to Fitzgerald Stadium aren’t confined to just his work with Kaipara. Though he’s now 33 and married and with two kids and coming off a cruciate injury, he still plans to be back with Dr Crokes from across the road and playing into the late autumn at least. And a fortnight ago he took in Kerry’s game against Mayo.

“It was one of those days that had you going, ‘Jesus, a sunny day in Killarney, I’d love to be playing.’ I suppose you’ll constantly have pangs like that because it was big games like that or a Munster final that originally got you going wanting to play for Kerry.

“But watching the game, Kerry don’t seem to have the ruthlessness they had last year. Last year there was an undeniable ruthlessness and sense of mission about them but the last day, the hunger levels and energy that Mayo came with Kerry simply weren’t able to live with.

“The talent is still there. And obviously David Clifford is still there. But last year everyone was supporting him very well while the last day he was one of the few players who stood up and stood out. They can still turn it around and if they do it will be a very satisfying All Ireland to win. But they’ve made it harder for themselves now, having to play a preliminary quarter-final a week out from an All-Ireland quarter-final.”

Before all that though first they’ve to face and visit Cork. Once upon a time, not that long ago, it was the biggest fixture you could get outside Croke Park. Indeed you could say it all changed and hinged on Fitzgerald’s injury-time equaliser back in 2015. That day Cork produced the best championship performance of Brian Cuthbert’s tenure and were seconds away from beating the reigning All-Ireland champions on their own turf. But then Fitzgerald launched a ball towards the Lewis Road end of the ground. Was he going for a point or Kieran Donaghy on the edge of the square?

“People ask me did I mean [to shoot] and I’ve said yes and no,” he told John Fogarty here a few years ago. “I actually did mean it but I’m not sure if it was going to come off. It was a bit of a Hail Mary to a certain extent. It wasn’t the most stylish of kicks but that’s the way I kick at times – lift the head up too quickly and it doesn’t come as it should.”

That Hail Mary was answered with a replay that brought another 43,000 back to Killarney a fortnight later. The town was crackling with electricity, the kind of atmosphere that only Cork and Kerry could serve up and that we thought it would serve up forever. But in a way Cork never recovered from Fitzgerald’s intervention. They lost that replay, and couldn’t summon the fight to go again the following week, crashing out to Kildare. A year later they were losing in Thurles again, this time to Tipperary. Now, for the first time in history, the county meet in a championship game outside of both Croke Park and the Munster championship and there mightn’t be 10,000 at it.

“The word I would use to describe the rivalry now is diluted,” he says. “When I started with Kerry every game against Cork was a battle. We might win one year, then they’d win the next. Every Kerry person and obviously Cork people miss that. You’d take losing one every so often to win one of those games again. And the reason it’s diluted isn’t even so much to do with the championship structure. It’s more to do with Cork and how they nosedived from 2016 on.

“They could be doing well to get a decent crowd at it. Three o’clock on a Saturday on a bank holiday weekend, I think they could struggle. It’s a pity. I think it’ll come again. If you look at underage Cork and Kerry games, from U14 right up to minor and U20, it’s almost 50-50; we win one, then they win the other. It’s just that transition up to senior that’s the tricky part.”

Maybe armed with his research they’ll develop the coach’s eyes to help with that.