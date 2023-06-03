Upcoming Banner talent benefitting from high coaching standards

We had Dalo’s Irish Examiner hurling podcast on in the background when cooking dinner last Monday evening. Chicken and broccoli bake, if you must know.

Anyway, the conversation had moved onto Waterford and the need to look at the overall structures in the county following on from a chastening few years, not just at senior, but minor and U20 too.

Derek McGrath chipped in to say he believes that the restructuring process, under the watch of former Wexford and Kildare football manager Jason Ryan, is already underway.

McGrath was up in Gort recently at a Super 9s schools tournament. He fell into the company of Clare U20 manager Terence Fahy and selector Brendan Bugler. The chat centred on different counties’ underage structures and who’s doing what right.

“The Clare solution seems to be that there are just good people involved. That’s a simple enough starting point,” McGrath told the podcast.

Dalo chimed in, lauding the names and personalities behind the Clare minor team in All-Ireland minor final action on Sunday.

“Brian O’Connell would be a fella I’d have ferocious admiration for, having seen him come through and then getting to manage him for the three years. You’d model yourself on the kinda guy he was,” Dalo remarked.

“Then to have Donal Moloney and Cyril Lyons in the background, two senior inter-county managers willing to come in behind Brian. The manager takes most of the limelight, and the two boys are just there to work.”

Damian O’Halloran is another member of the Clare minor backroom team. O’Halloran is the Clare minor coach. He’ll happily testify to the value of smart personnel appointments. As Clare have so shrewdly done within their overhauled development squad system in recent years.

As he says himself, what player or mentor wouldn’t want to get involved with a set-up laden with All-Ireland winners?

“Kieran McDermott kicked things off with the U14s a few years back. They put a new system in place where there was a far greater number of players being retained every year,” O’Halloran began.

“Then they managed to get Donal Moloney on board, which is a big draw. Having people like Donal, who's been involved at senior and him then coming back down the ladder, no more than Cyril and Brian, they bring so much experience to the table.

“Sometimes with underage county teams, you don’t know if things are going to be run well or if it's going to be done right or if it's going to be of a high standard.

“But when you know the calibre of people involved, guys who have previously managed the Clare senior team, as Cyril and Donal have, you have those assurances that it will be.”

The ones to benefit from all this, most importantly, are the emerging generation of Clare hurlers.

“The standard of coaching they are getting is really high. The standard of S&C preparation they are receiving is the same. They are getting a really high standard of everything, really. So all the boxes are ticked in terms of player development.

“Having got a glimpse of what is going on in Galway and the very high standards they have up there, I would say it is very comparable. And they have had a lot of underage success in Galway, so you just know you are on the right track.”

O’Halloran’s Galway involvement was a backroom role in Jeff Lynskey’s minor set-up during the county’s back-to-back All-Ireland winning seasons in 2017 and 18. In the latter year, he also helped out with the Galway U21s. Fergal Healy, who’ll be leading the opposition corner tomorrow, was also part of that U21 set-up.

“I just picked up the phone to Jeff in 2017, told him my background (the Inagh-Kilnamona clubman has a masters in sports psychology) and he was more than happy for me to get involved. My own playing career was cut short through injury, so it was always in my mind to get back involved.”

Galway are the masters at churning out All-Ireland minor winning teams. They’ve claimed five of the last eight. Clare, by contrast, have only one title - 1997 - to their name.

“Winning is a habit and it definitely inspires the next generation and will make them want to pick up the hurleys and to emulate their older peers.

“But from a development point of view, we played nine championship games last year. This year, we have already played seven. Regardless of the outcome on Sunday, the players have that invaluable experience of dealing with big occasions, big crowds, and just performing week after week.

"They have all these big learnings to take with them to their U20 and hopefully senior careers.”