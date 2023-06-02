Cork make two injured-enforced changes to their side to face Kerry

John Cleary makes two injury-enforced changes to the Cork team that began last weekend’s win over Louth for the visit of Kerry to Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow.

After being forced off against Louth in Navan last Saturday, defenders Seán Meehan and Tommy Walsh are omitted from the panel and are replaced in the named first 15 by Rory Maguire, who was not available last day out, and Kevin O’Donovan. Both Maguire and O’Donovan began the Munster quarter-final defeat to Clare in April and O’Donovan came on for Meehan in Páirc Tailteann.