Cork make two injured-enforced changes to their side to face Kerry

John Cleary makes two injury-enforced changes to the Cork team that began last weekend’s win over Louth for the visit of Kerry to Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow.
After being forced off against Louth in Navan last Saturday, defenders Seán Meehan and Tommy Walsh are omitted from the panel and are replaced in the named first 15 by Rory Maguire, who was not available last day out, and Kevin O’Donovan. Both Maguire and O’Donovan began the Munster quarter-final defeat to Clare in April and O’Donovan came on for Meehan in Páirc Tailteann.
Steven Sherlock is again named on the bench having come on to score a point against Louth but there is no Conor Corbett named in the 26. Coming into the squad are Kevin Flahive and Fionn Herlihy.
Of the team that began last year’s Munster semi-final defeat to Kerry in Páírc Uí Rinn, nine have been announced in the starting team with Flahive, O’Rourke and Sherlock among the replacements. The missing players are John Cooper, Dan Dineen and Cathail O’Mahony.
CORK (SFC v Kerry): M.A. Martin (Nemo Rangers); M. Shanley (Clonakilty), R. Maguire (Castlehaven), K. O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); L. Fahy (Ballincollig), D. O’Mahony (Knocknagree), M. Taylor (Mallow); C. O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I. Maguire (St Finbarrs); B. O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh), R. Deane (Bantry Blues), K. O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); S. Powter (Douglas), B. Hurley (c, Castlehaven), C. Jones (Iveleary). Subs: P. Doyle (Knocknagree), C. Kiely (Ballincollig), T. Clancy (Clonakilty), K. Flahive (Douglas), P. Walsh (Kanturk), E. McSweeney (Knocknagree), B. Murphy (St Vincent’s), J. O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), M. Cronin (Nemo Rangers), S. Sherlock (St Finbarrs), F. Herlihy (Dohenys).