Kerry make two changes for Cork clash 

Dylan Casey makes way for Paul Murphy and Tony Brosnan drops to the bench and is replaced by Adrian Spillane.
TWO CHANGES: Kerry make two changes for their All Ireland SFC game against Cork with Paul Murphy (pictured) and Adrian Spillane coming into the starting fifteen. Pic:Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 20:49
John Fogarty

Paul Murphy is to make his first start for Kerry since their heavy Munster semi-final victory over Tipperary in Saturday’s Sam Maguire Cup Group 1, Round 2 clash with Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rathmore man is one of two personnel switches from the defeat to Mayo last Saturday week. Dylan Casey makes way for him and Tony Brosnan drops to the bench and is replaced by Adrian Spillane.

The team shows four changes from the side that started last year’s Munster semi-final win over Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn. While Brosnan and Stephen O’Brien who began that game are among the substitutes on this occasion, Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Adrian Spillane are not in the matchday 26. Ó Beaglaoich was in the squad for the Mayo game in Killarney.

KERRY (SFC v Cork): S. Ryan; G. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; P. Murphy, T. Morley, G. White; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea, A. Spillane; P. Clifford, D. Clifford (c), P. Geaney. 

Subs: S. Murphy, T. Brosnan, D. Casey, B.D. O’Sullivan, R. Murphy, M. Burns, M. Breen, Stephen O’Brien, D. O’Sullivan, C. O’Donoghue, Seán O’Brien.

