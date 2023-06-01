Kerry make two changes for Cork clash 

Paul Murphy is to make his first start for Kerry since their heavy Munster semi-final victory over Tipperary in Saturday’s Sam Maguire Cup Group 1, Round 2 clash with Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rathmore man is one of two personnel switches from the defeat to Mayo last Saturday week. Dylan Casey makes way for him and Tony Brosnan drops to the bench and is replaced by Adrian Spillane.