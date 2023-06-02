O'Mahony believes the Cork underage scene is in a good place and "the future is bright"

Since moving down from Dublin some 16 years ago, Ray O’Mahony has immersed himself in the local football scene.

There was work and success at underage and adult level with his adopted club Éire Óg. On the Cork front, there were several years spent helping the development squad teams from the mid Cork region.

He graduated to Cork U16 manager in 2022 and will this evening oversee the Cork minor football team in Munster final action.

In arriving at a panel of 36 players for the current minor campaign, O’Mahony studied well over 200 players between the regional development squads and trials held last October. In arriving at his panel of 36, he got a proper good look at the level of ability around the county.

So, what’s the Dublin native’s diagnosis of the Cork underage scene?

“I think it is in a really good place at the moment. If you go back just after 2010 when Cork won the All-Ireland senior, Cork football was like a yacht caught in the rocks in terms of the way other counties were developing,” O’Mahony remarked.

“But to be fair to a lot of good people in the county, they put a lot of good structures in place and a lot of good work in the schools. We're reaping the rewards by being more competitive in the colleges scene at a lot of grades.

“It is in a good place now, compared to where it was. Maybe it was a bit behind the curve in relation to where other counties were, but we've certainly caught up. The S&C side has really come on as well. I think the future is bright.”

The publication and implementation of elements of the five-year Cork football plan played its part in O’Mahony’s point about more concrete foundations, more joined-up thinking, and clearer pathways up the ladder.

Out of the aforementioned plan came the appointment of 2010 All-Ireland winning manager Conor Counihan as project coordinator.

One simple idea of Counihan’s - and yet so effective - was to start an U12, U13, and U14 kicking competition within the county. Its objective couldn’t be more straightforward, to improve a young player’s ability to kick off both feet.

“Conor would have been concerned a couple of years ago with the skillset of kicking within the county. This was a way of improving that skillset from a young age,” continued O’Mahony.

The trickle up effect is a far better grasp of the fundamentals among the 16 and 17-year-olds that O’Mahony has come into contact with over the past 18 months.

His job and the job of his minor management team is to develop them further. What role does the acquisition of silverware play in that development?

“With this age group, you are just trying to get the performance in and get them to be the best they can be on a given day of championship.

“A Munster final is a big occasion for them. We want them to enjoy it and hopefully come out with a positive result. We just don't want in the aftermath, ‘I should have done this, I should have done that’.

“We want them to go and deliver and execute everything we've worked on since last October. We want them to go out and be a recognised good Cork minor team.”

The Cork team is unchanged from the semi-final win over Tipperary.

Cork: B Curtin (Valley Rovers); N O’Shea (Urhan), F Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), M Ahern (St Finbarr’s); O Foley (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), T Kiely (Doneraile); M O’Brien (Ballinora), M Hetherington (St Finbarr’s); T Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), D Sheedy (Bantry Blues), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); D O’Mullane (Kilmurry), S Coakley (Douglas), G Holland (Bishopstown).