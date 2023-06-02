When wonders blossom – one of the greatest thrills as a sports fan

Sport has always been a happy hunting ground for one primary reaction: excitement. There is a simple reason why we pursue that particular high. Exciting means something different, something new, something that carries you along with a giddy appreciation for what it is, made all the more thrilling by what it could be.

There is a want to feel something. A want to see the future.

One of the greatest joys as a sports fan is the excitement that comes from witnessing a prospect. To be amongst the first to see those sparks in the sky and realise that they will soon become a star. Sport is not unique in this. It is prevalent all over. Film, fashion, music. Sometimes it turns tribal: ‘I was a fan before they were popular.’ How often have you met this person? How often have you been this person? The sentiment is understandable. Primal.

Last month the San Antonio Spurs won the NBA draft lottery. They are virtually guaranteed to use this year’s number one pick to select teenage French basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama. A 7’4” marvel who does things never seen before, including rebounding his own missed three-point shot for a dunk. Not just “the most highly anticipated player to ever enter the NBA,” according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. On draft night he went one step further: “Maybe the greatest prospect in the history of team sports.”

Wojnarowski went on to say league executives have said within three years they expect ‘Wemby’ to be the best player in the NBA. Current MVP contenders are ten years older. It is high praise and huge hype from an organisation that broadcast games featuring Lebron James when he was in high school. That delivered the highest rating ever for ESPN2 and in the process created a new televised sports category. He was a 17-year-old when hailed as the heir to Michael Jordan and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated as ‘The Chosen One.’

In Ireland entire fanbases have been rescued during low ebbs by anticipation of the next crop. Overall, there is a healthier relationship with underage talents. In the GAA, minor and U20 competitions are extremely competitive, and are taken seriously, but there is a general understanding that they are still essentially development grades. That asterisk looms large over great performers.

Even still, those showings stir something. Like Lebron, David Clifford is one of the few athletes who had dazzling hype before stepping into the light and somehow managed to actually exceed it. The 2017 minor final will always be known as the Clifford final after he notched 4-4 and his reputation was already well-established by then. All-Stars, Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards and All-Irelands all followed. He promised. He delivered.

“Emotions, in my experience, aren't covered by single words,” wrote Jeffrey Eugenides in his Pulitzer-winning novel Middlesex.

“I don't believe in ‘sadness,’ ‘joy,’ or ‘regret.’ Maybe the best proof that the language is patriarchal is that it oversimplifies feeling. I'd like to have at my disposal complicated hybrid emotions, Germanic train-car constructions like, say, ‘the happiness that attends disaster.’ Or: ‘the disappointment of sleeping with one's fantasy.’ I'd like to show how ‘intimations of mortality brought on by aging family members’ connects with ‘the hatred of mirrors that begins in middle age.’ I'd like to have a word for ‘the sadness inspired by failing restaurants’ as well as for ‘the excitement of getting a room with a minibar.’”

The spectrum that comes with excitement at an upcoming phenomenon also requires its own distinctive term. What is an apt catchall phrase for ‘the urge to chat feverishly about a performance with anyone who will listen’ and ‘an understanding of the need for realism and fairness.’ How do we show how ‘the awe when realising the depths of their potential’ connects with ‘the dread they will never realise it’? This is no irrational fear. It is a very real concern that someone or something will interrupt this sensation. The physical toll, the bottle, the big world beyond a ball.

After that minor final Clifford was immediately heralded as the Kingdom’s jewel and compared to Colm Cooper, Maurice Fitzgerald and Jack O’Shea. One of the first questions asked of his manager Peter Keane was about the prospect of the AFL luring him away. Mercifully, he was fixated with green and gold.

Former Tuam Herald and RTÉ journalist Jim Carney, the first presenter of The Sunday Game, has penned a new exhaustive book on Galway’s Seán Purcell and Frank Stockwell that launches next week. This was one of the GAA's legendary partnerships. It can sound like lightning-in-a-bottle stuff to read of these titans at the peak of their powers but there are always those who saw the bolt coming. From a childhood friendship… to Gaelic football fame and glory captures that perfectly.

The dawn of a new era for Galway football came in 1947. Purcell and Stockwell had debuted for Tuam Stars at 16 and 17 years old respectively. By the time they were 18 they were the club’s key players. Jarlath P. Burke of the Herald described how the ‘47 county final between Tuam and Ballinasloe produced “sparkling football that held the crowd.”

A teenage Purcell was in “peak form all through,” having followed through on the promise shown with his school, St Jarlath’s.

By 1956, Purcell and Stockwell combined to deliver Galway’s first All-Ireland in 18 years. In the meantime, they linked up with another boy wonder, Teddy Brosnan. He was Galway’s Joe Canning before Joe Canning. Brosnan was a Tuam senior at 15 and scored 1-6 as a 16-year-old to help Galway clinch their first minor All-Ireland. Controversially, he made his intercounty debut at the same age.

Brosnan blossomed on the big stage and overnight he was gone. At 17 he left for England with his girlfriend, Mae King. They lived a happy life with three children and left behind enchanted memories. Locally they still profess about his precocious talent.

“I remember his stylish solo run technique, the way he could control the ball at speed, for a tall boy 6ft 1 at 16 years of age,” recalled Christy O’Gara years later.

“Everything about Brossy was amazing. In 6th class at Tuam CBS primary school he could kick 50s straight over the bar, and in that era footballs were very heavy.”

Magic to experience it and all the more precious when afforded an opportunity to relive it. Given the association so poor at recording and celebrating individual feats, it is essential that someone fill that void. We must remember. Players change but that process stays the same. Yesterday, today, tomorrow. Eternal excitement.