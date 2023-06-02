Bealin: Mental fatigue makes Dubs All-Ireland outsiders

Former Dublin midfielder Paul Bealin fears the county’s indifferent performances against Kildare and Roscommon have exposed the serial All-Ireland champions’ “mental fatigue”.

The ex-Wexford and Carlow manager has been to several Dublin games this year and does not rate them as genuine All-Ireland contenders on their current form.

While he expects Dublin to respond positively to drawing with Roscommon when they face Kildare again in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday, he is concerned that in Croke Park last Sunday they again showed the wear and tear of a team that has won plenty and been on the road a long time.

“One or two players can have an off-day,” says the 1995 All-Ireland SFC winning midfielder, “but it’s alarming when it happens to so many of these fellas who have very high standards and unbelievably good footballers and you can’t question what they have achieved.

“Some of the basics that they were getting wrong was gobsmacking at times. If you ask me now where Dublin are now, I don’t know. The scoreline showed that Roscommon were in the driving seat for big parts of that.

“My fear is... from my own experience, we were beaten in ‘92, ‘93, ‘94 and eventually won the All-Ireland in ‘95. We got the medal that we really wanted but it got harder to keep that appetite. The team looked mentally tired last weekend, flat, fatigued. Young fellas running down the pitch and fellas not able to catch them and did they even want to?

"Are they asking themselves questions like, ‘I’ve seven or eight All-Irelands – how much longer can I sustain this hunger and dedication?’

“I’ve watched them a lot this year. Who do I think will win the All-Ireland? Dublin aren’t in the mix. Somebody said to me they’re still favourites but I can’t see it based on these performances. People are talking about Jack McCaffrey coming back and making a difference and he will make a difference but I’m not sure he will be able to make up for the rest of them.”

Bealin fully believed the close shave against Kildare in the Leinster semi-final was an outlier until Roscommon went one better and took a point from Dessie Farrell’s side last weekend. "The Kildare game frightened the life out of me in how Dublin performed. We can all have a bad day at the office but it was a collective disappointment when only one or two boys did well.

“When they played well against Louth in the Leinster final, I thought the bad day was out of the system. I respected Louth because they had ran Dublin close in the league game and thought they would ask more questions of Dublin.

“But then the performance against Roscommon was well below par. You would have thought they would have built on the Leinster final. Had they drawn and put in a good performance, you might have accepted that but they didn’t play well.

“I’m not saying it’s Dessie’s fault, it’s more the players, but I just couldn’t understand why we kept conceding the kick-outs being three points down for 15 minutes before half-time and let Roscommon dictate the pace of the game. That’s a decision you make on the pitch, to press high.

“It was horrible to watch as a spectator and that’s nothing to do with Roscommon who were out to win the game and I can understand why they did it.”

Bealin feels Glen Ryan’s comments about Dublin’s cosiness in Croke Park following the provincial semi-final combined with the need to put the Roscommon display behind them will provide plenty of spurs for Dublin in Kilkenny.

“I know Glen, he’s a very passionate man. The joke among Dublin fans now is Nowlan or nowhere. I’m more concerned about Dublin’s performance. Maybe they found it difficult to get up for the Roscommon game, but they shouldn’t find it tough here after the last game against Kildare and I think there’s going to be a reaction. The comments Glen made, I think, will only help the motivational factor. It’ll just drive them and give them more of an edge.

“Maybe Kildare didn’t let them perform the last day, they didn’t go man-to-man like Louth did, and blocked it up and frustrated Dublin. These games aren’t easy on the eye but Kildare won’t care if they win.

“I just think there will be a positive reaction from Dublin. Dublin is a place where you can’t hide. If you’re not performing, Dubs will tell you and when a Dublin team hurts you tend to get a response. I’m not worried about it. I just want to see the right attitude.”