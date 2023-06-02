Munster Council set to reap €5 million from hurling ticket sales 

Munster counties are hoping a sizeable portion of the province’s senior hurling championship’s handsome gate receipts will be distributed towards their capital projects.

Although the football championship figures continue to disappoint, the Munster Council is set to reap approximately €5 million from its hurling competition’s ticket sales this year after it accrued over €4.7m in 2022.

After two Covid-affected years where Munster GAA chief executive Kieran Leddy reported a loss of almost €15m in income, the province are now able to consider more capital initiatives in the medium term. The redevelopment of Waterford’s 15,000 capacity Walsh Park, due to reopen next year, had been prioritised with €750,000 committed by the council to the €12m works and another significant grant is expected.

Asked to rank their plans in terms of priority, counties have submitted them to the council whose appraisal process will factor in what projects can be of benefit to the province as well as the county in question.

At a recent county board meeting, Clare chairman Kieran Keating raised the prospect of floodlights being installed at Ennis’ Cusack Park. Clare is the only county in Munster where one of its principal grounds doesn’t have the facility. They are also seeking further investment in their centre of excellence in Caherlohan, which was mentioned by Leddy in his report earlier this year.

Cork’s need to clear their close-to-€30m Páirc Uí Chaoimh debts remains their priority but county GAA chief executive Kevin O’Donovan has highlighted “the provision of training pitches continues to present challenges”.

Although Kerry are still looking to make a considerable upgrade to Fitzgerald Stadium that was estimated to cost €72.5m, in the short term a new all-weather 4G pitch to offset the demands on grass pitches in the county towards the end of the year.

In his annual report last year, Limerick secretary Mike O’Riordan spoke of the need to replace TUS Gaelic Grounds’ Mackey Stand, put a stand over the uncovered seats across from it and upgrade the floodlights to LED.

Prior to the pandemic, Tipperary had revealed details of their €10m plan to redevelop FBD Semple Stadium’s Kinane Stand, which was to include an extra tier including a gym. However, that gym is now expected to complete an overhaul of facilities in the adjacent Dr Morris Park, a project estimated to cost €2m. Nevertheless, the need to improve “an ageing stadium” as described by outgoing county secretary Tim Floyd was highlighted in his final report.