Munster Council set to reap €5 million from hurling ticket sales 

Although the football championship figures continue to disappoint, the Munster Council is set to reap approximately €5 million from its hurling competition’s ticket sales this year after it accrued over €4.7m in 2022.
Munster Council set to reap €5 million from hurling ticket sales 

REAPING REWARDS: Munster Council is set to reap approximately €5 million from its hurling competition’s ticket sales this year after it accrued over €4.7m in 2022. Pic: McManus/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 07:15
John Fogarty

Munster counties are hoping a sizeable portion of the province’s senior hurling championship’s handsome gate receipts will be distributed towards their capital projects.

Although the football championship figures continue to disappoint, the Munster Council is set to reap approximately €5 million from its hurling competition’s ticket sales this year after it accrued over €4.7m in 2022.

After two Covid-affected years where Munster GAA chief executive Kieran Leddy reported a loss of almost €15m in income, the province are now able to consider more capital initiatives in the medium term. The redevelopment of Waterford’s 15,000 capacity Walsh Park, due to reopen next year, had been prioritised with €750,000 committed by the council to the €12m works and another significant grant is expected.

Asked to rank their plans in terms of priority, counties have submitted them to the council whose appraisal process will factor in what projects can be of benefit to the province as well as the county in question.

At a recent county board meeting, Clare chairman Kieran Keating raised the prospect of floodlights being installed at Ennis’ Cusack Park. Clare is the only county in Munster where one of its principal grounds doesn’t have the facility. They are also seeking further investment in their centre of excellence in Caherlohan, which was mentioned by Leddy in his report earlier this year.

Cork’s need to clear their close-to-€30m Páirc Uí Chaoimh debts remains their priority but county GAA chief executive Kevin O’Donovan has highlighted “the provision of training pitches continues to present challenges”.

Although Kerry are still looking to make a considerable upgrade to Fitzgerald Stadium that was estimated to cost €72.5m, in the short term a new all-weather 4G pitch to offset the demands on grass pitches in the county towards the end of the year.

In his annual report last year, Limerick secretary Mike O’Riordan spoke of the need to replace TUS Gaelic Grounds’ Mackey Stand, put a stand over the uncovered seats across from it and upgrade the floodlights to LED.

Prior to the pandemic, Tipperary had revealed details of their €10m plan to redevelop FBD Semple Stadium’s Kinane Stand, which was to include an extra tier including a gym. However, that gym is now expected to complete an overhaul of facilities in the adjacent Dr Morris Park, a project estimated to cost €2m. Nevertheless, the need to improve “an ageing stadium” as described by outgoing county secretary Tim Floyd was highlighted in his final report.

More in this section

Kerry v Galway - All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final When wonders blossom – one of the greatest thrills as a sports fan
Kerry v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 Team news: Kerry make two changes for Cork clash, Mulkerrin back in Galway squad
Dublin v Roscommon - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 Bealin: Mental fatigue makes Dubs All-Ireland outsiders
<p>TWO CHANGES: Kerry make two changes for their All Ireland SFC game against Cork with Paul Murphy (pictured) and Adrian Spillane coming into the starting fifteen. Pic:Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Kerry make two changes for Cork clash 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd