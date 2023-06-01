Kerry minors learning the value of the team 'bubble'

Kerry minor manager Wayne Quillinan knows the job spec. He’s dealing with a bunch of players who aren’t long on the Kingdom conveyor belt. His function is to help them create the best of habits so as to give them the best chance at moving on up the line.

Those habits pertain to their skillset, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and mental preparation.

Another habit Quillinan and his management team are looking to pass along is the art of keeping the inside in and the outside out.

Even though his players are no more than 16 and 17 years of age, the Kerry boss reckons it's never too early to teach players about the team “bubble” and the importance of upholding its sanctity.

“You look at the Kerry seniors, there’s not a word that comes out, and it's the way it should be. We try and do it as much as we possibly can with the young fellas,” Quillinan explained.

“They all go to school, so their friends are going to talk to them, and we try to teach them the importance of keeping the information that we’re trying to share with them within the group, and how important it is to not be going around telling your buddies what’s going on within the group.

“They’re learning that, as well. Even talking to a couple of parents that I would know, they’re saying that their sons are coming home and it’s a case of ‘well, how did you get on tonight’, and it’s ‘grand’ [is the reply]. That’s all they’re getting, which is fine by me!”

Quillinan’s previous posting was with the Austin Stacks seniors, a team he steered to county honours in 2021. The faces staring back at him in the dressing-room are a lot less grizzled these days, but he’s enjoying the challenge that has brought.

“The young fellas come in and they look at you, probably not with fear, but just being very apprehensive with being themselves. Now we have a group there. I was just talking to a player the last day from one club, and he said to me about one player from another club, 'I never thought we would be so close and have such fun together'.

“Six or seven months ago, we brought them into a circle and they couldn’t even name each other’s names. Getting that connection is a huge part of the young fellas’ understanding of what a team is and what a collective is.

“If you get that connection and that collective together, the bond grows strong, and that’s a massive thing.”

Can their growing connection lend itself to a smarter start than was the case in their two outings to date?

When going down to Cork first evening out, they didn’t locate the target until the 12th minute. By which juncture, their hosts were already five ahead. Against Limerick in the semi-final, they weren’t on the board until the 19th minute.

In Friday’s Munster MFC decider at home to Cork (Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm), they need to be a lot sprightlier out of the blocks.

“It’s something that is being addressed and talked about. We will be hoping now to get the start that we need because, at the end of the day, if you get a good start like Cork did against us in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, you have more chance of settling into your game-plan then.

“If you don’t get a good start, you’re chasing the game from the very start, and that’s a lot harder to come back from.”