Cork GAA sets out plans for 'Rebel TV' concept

Cork GAA has detailed audacious plans for a new, in-house 'Rebel TV' concept, looking to produce a package of live and archive content to be distributed via its own website.

It has invited tenders for a production company to create, facilitate and distribute content for its new concept.

The indications are that the successful company will be asked to present a revenue-sharing model, with a view to a paywall being introduced to cover live games, funded through a mix of payment options.

“Rebel TV”, a working title, will be available through a mix of subscription and free-to-air content, hosted by the successful company through the Cork GAA website.

The ambitious proposal is for a production team to provide coverage of everything from club championship games to weekly highlight shows, from County Board draws to inter-county media events, and from old Cork GAA games to all-access documentaries.

The content will be required year-round, it suggests.

"The requirement for live content would be that all games broadcast would meet the standard of television broadcasting. This would include multi-camera set-up, commentators, on-screen graphics, analysis, replays and web hosting", the tender says.

The Irish Examiner has produced and provided live-stream coverage of the Cork county championships for the past three years, the first two years broadcast free-to-air during Covid lockdowns and restrictions on spectators.

Between 35-40 games were live-streamed each year across different grades. It was a subscriber-only service in 2022.

The Irish Examiner live-stream coverage of the Cork GAA championships was short-listed last month at the International News Media Association (INMA) Global media awards in New York, receiving an 'honourable mention' in the Best Initiatives category.

Cork GAA is giving consideration to 30-40 live-stream games this summer, starting in late July. The Irish Examiner is one of the companies that has been invited to tender for the new proposal.