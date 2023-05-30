One change to Kerry side for Munster final meeting with Cork

Quillinan has made one change for the clash in Tralee.
One change to Kerry side for Munster final meeting with Cork

Kerry manager Wayne Quillinan. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 20:39
Shane Donovan

Kerry minor football manager Wayne Quillinan has named his starting 15 to face Cork in the Munster minor football championship final on Friday night at Austin Stack Park (Throw-in, 7.30pm).

Quillinan has made one change to the side that overcame Limerick in the semi-final ahead of the Tralee clash, where Asdee's Oisín Healy comes into the full-forward line in place of Aaron Carey. Listowel Emmets clubman Carey drops to the bench for the decider.

Dingle keeper James Hoare keeps his place between the sticks, with Ben Murphy and Keelan O'Shea continuing to anchor the defence from full-back and centre-back, respectively.

The remainder of the defensive unit remains unchanged, as does the midfield pairing of captain Evan Boyle and Austin Stacks' Daniel Kirby.

Kerins O'Rahillys forward Tomás Kennedy will once again be charged with orchestrating the Kerry attack from his position on the 40, where he is flanked by Darragh O'Keeffe and Seán Ó Cuinn. 

In the inside line, Dara Hogan switches to the 13 jersey, with Healy set to start at 14. Rounding out the starting 15, scoring threat Paddy Lane is stationed in the corner once more.

The Cork side will be announced later this week.

Kerry: J Hoare (Dingle); D Mulvihill (Tarbert), B Murphy (Austin Stacks), I Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds); P Moynihan (Rathmore), K O' Shea (Kilcummin), G Evans (Keel); E Boyle (Ballyduff), D Kirby (Austin Stacks); D O'Keeffe (Moyvane), T Kennedy (Kerins O'Rahillys), S Ó Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht); D Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine), O Healy (Asdee), P Lane (Austin Stacks).

Subs: O O’Halloran (Ardfert), S Clifford (Laune Rangers), A O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), P Walsh (Listowel Emmets), A Kennelly (Listowel Emmets), R Carroll (Austin Stacks), A Carey (Listowel Emmets), S Gannon (Laune Rangers), P Fitzgerald (Castlegregory).

More in this section

Nash enjoying the Cork U20 adventure. So are the players Nash enjoying the Cork U20 adventure. So are the players
A general view of Croke Park before the game 9/7/2022 Tailteann Cup permutations: Four spots in the knock-out stages up for grabs
Sciath Na Scol: Wins for St Patrick's Gardiners Hill, Cloghroe, and a Dungourney double Sciath Na Scol: Wins for St Patrick's Gardiners Hill, Cloghroe, and a Dungourney double
Cathal Malone is tackled by Tom Morrissey and Peter Casey 29/4/2023

Clare chairman Keating: Handing Limerick home advantage more suitable than Páirc Uí Chaoimh trip

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd