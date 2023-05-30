One change to Kerry side for Munster final meeting with Cork

Kerry minor football manager Wayne Quillinan has named his starting 15 to face Cork in the Munster minor football championship final on Friday night at Austin Stack Park (Throw-in, 7.30pm).
Quillinan has made one change to the side that overcame Limerick in the semi-final ahead of the Tralee clash, where Asdee's Oisín Healy comes into the full-forward line in place of Aaron Carey. Listowel Emmets clubman Carey drops to the bench for the decider.
Dingle keeper James Hoare keeps his place between the sticks, with Ben Murphy and Keelan O'Shea continuing to anchor the defence from full-back and centre-back, respectively.
The remainder of the defensive unit remains unchanged, as does the midfield pairing of captain Evan Boyle and Austin Stacks' Daniel Kirby.
Kerins O'Rahillys forward Tomás Kennedy will once again be charged with orchestrating the Kerry attack from his position on the 40, where he is flanked by Darragh O'Keeffe and Seán Ó Cuinn.
In the inside line, Dara Hogan switches to the 13 jersey, with Healy set to start at 14. Rounding out the starting 15, scoring threat Paddy Lane is stationed in the corner once more.
The Cork side will be announced later this week.
J Hoare (Dingle); D Mulvihill (Tarbert), B Murphy (Austin Stacks), I Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds); P Moynihan (Rathmore), K O' Shea (Kilcummin), G Evans (Keel); E Boyle (Ballyduff), D Kirby (Austin Stacks); D O'Keeffe (Moyvane), T Kennedy (Kerins O'Rahillys), S Ó Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht); D Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine), O Healy (Asdee), P Lane (Austin Stacks).
O O’Halloran (Ardfert), S Clifford (Laune Rangers), A O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), P Walsh (Listowel Emmets), A Kennelly (Listowel Emmets), R Carroll (Austin Stacks), A Carey (Listowel Emmets), S Gannon (Laune Rangers), P Fitzgerald (Castlegregory).