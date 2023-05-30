One change to Kerry side for Munster final meeting with Cork

Kerry minor football manager Wayne Quillinan has named his starting 15 to face Cork in the Munster minor football championship final on Friday night at Austin Stack Park (Throw-in, 7.30pm).

Quillinan has made one change to the side that overcame Limerick in the semi-final ahead of the Tralee clash, where Asdee's Oisín Healy comes into the full-forward line in place of Aaron Carey. Listowel Emmets clubman Carey drops to the bench for the decider.