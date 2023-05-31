On-field matters the only focus for Donegal selector Bradley

While there’s plenty going on off the field, for the Donegal camp their only priority is what happens on it this weekend.

The results of the independent review into Donegal GAA is expected to be released this week, which will cover the academy, as well as both finance and governance.

At MacCumhaill Park on Sunday, Donegal welcome back-to-back Ulster champions Derry and a man who played with the Oak Leaf County is now one of those plotting their downfall.

“It’s not something we talk about,” selector Paddy Bradley said of the review. “I honestly don’t know the ins and the outs of it. We just train the lads and get them ready for football matches.”

Donegal opened their series with a 0-14 to 0-9 win over Clare in Ennis, having overturned a 0-6 to 0-3 half-time deficit. Derry, for their part, shared a 0-14 to 0-14 draw with Monaghan at Celtic Park, coming from three down late on only to see Karl O’Connell levelling matters.

Jason McGee carried a hamstring and lower back strain into that Clare match and Stephen McMenamin missed out with a heel injury, while Conor O’Donnell had his thigh in an ice-pack, although the trio have been given the green light for Ballybofey.

Patrick McBrearty has been an absentee for Donegal since their second outing of the Allianz League, away to Tyrone in February, with a serious hamstring tear off the bone. Although his rehabilitation is on track, the Donegal captain will not be considered this weekend, but might have a role to play later this summer.

Michael Langan has an identical injury, although having only suffered his in Newry in Donegal’s Ulster SFC quarter-final loss to Down, won’t play any more inter-county football this year.

Donegal team doctor, Mr Kevin Moran, attended a conference in Dublin where the matter of such injuries was brought up.

“With most injuries, once you get back onto the pitch you can start to see green shoots,” Bradley said of McBrearty. “He can see the end line in sight. It’s a very serious injury and you can’t take any chances. With the nature of his injury, we’d love a challenge match or two. We won’t get that chance, though. We’re hopeful he is in with a chance for Monaghan.

“Dr Kevin was at a study in Croke Park and it happens more when the person is bent over and gets a shove in the back. Some people said it might be training but it’s more bad luck. We’ve had a bad run of injuries in the last while. We’re starting to come out the other end.”

Peadar Mogan went under the knife on a foot injury and won’t return, although Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí is available having sat his exams in UCD.

Former Derry U-20 manager Bradley says in this day and age, the chances of getting more of the inside track on another team are slim, even when it's your native county.

“People might say I have a great insight into Derry, but with the level of analysis the way it is now, very few teams are left without when it comes to information on other sides. Maybe with Rory Gallagher gone for the first time, it might be a weakness for Derry.

"I know he wasn't there for the Ulster final but he’d done all the preparation. This new format is new to us all and a lot of the teams who played in the provincial finals struggled on weekend one but that could well pan out.”