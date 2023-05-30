Tailteann Cup permutations: Four spots in the knock-out stages up for grabs

With the knock-out positions confirmed this weekend, the draw for the Tailteann Cup knock-out stages is due to take place next Monday.

Of the 11 places available (New York have a bye to the preliminary quarter-finals), following two rounds, seven have been taken by Antrim, Cavan, Down, Fermanagh, Limerick, Meath and Offaly.

Longford and Carlow should also make the last 12 with Laois and Wexford leading the chase for the remaining couple of positions.

Group 1: Cavan 4 points, Offaly 3pts, Laois 1pt, London 0pts.

The winners of Cavan and Offaly in Longford on Saturday will earn a quarter-final place, although a draw will also do Cavan.

Offaly have at least a last 12 place confirmed and Laois will hope to join them in the preliminary quarter-finals, although they will be away from home should they do so.

Stephen Quirke of Tipperary in action against Anthony Doherty of Down. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A straight shoot-out between Down and Meath for a spot in the last eight although, like Cavan, a draw will suffice for Conor Laverty’s side because of their superior score difference. Meath will either be in action again next weekend or the following one.

Given they have conceded so much (Waterford –20 and Tipperary –29), it would appear the worst third-placed team to lose their preliminary quarter-final berth will come from this group.

Group 3: Limerick 4 points, Longford 2 points, Carlow 2 points, Wicklow 0pts.

With two wins from two, Limerick are into the knock-out stages and even a defeat against Wicklow won’t deny them a quarter-final position if Longford and Carlow draw their game in Portlaoise on Sunday.

Carlow need to beat Longford to at least earn a home preliminary quarter-final match as Longford’s score difference is 15 points better.

Group 4: Antrim 4 points, Fermanagh 3pts, Wexford 1pt, Leitrim 0pts.

Antrim can look forward to at least one more outing and a point against Fermanagh will send them into the last-eight. Fermanagh also have more football to look forward to as will Wexford if they avoid a loss to Leitrim.

Preliminary quarter-finals: Second-placed teams at home v three best third-placed teams and New York, June 10/11 (subject to avoidance of repeat pairings from group stages).

Quarter-finals: Four group winners at home v preliminary quarter-final winners, June 17/18 (subject to avoidance of repeat pairings from group stages).

Semi-finals: June 25 (subject to avoidance of repeat pairings from championship where possible).

Final: July 15.