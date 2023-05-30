Record numbers attend Munster SHC round-robin stages

A record 266,414 people attended the round-robin stages of the Munster senior hurling championship, smashing the previous best total in 2019 by almost 30,000. With a sold-out final anticipated on June 11, the total figure for the championship will go close to the 310,000 mark and should break the previous record for gate receipts of €4.736 million for gate receipts.

Meanwhile, HawkEye are to report back to the GAA about an incident in Sunday’s Leinster SHC final round game between Dublin and Galway in Croke Park.