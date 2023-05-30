Record numbers attend Munster SHC round-robin stages

A record 266,414 people attended the round-robin stages of the Munster senior hurling championship, smashing the previous best total in 2019 by almost 30,000
SEA OF COLOUR: Limerick and Cork supporters during the Munster SHC Round 5 match at TUS Gaelic Grounds. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 07:55
John Fogarty

A record 266,414 people attended the round-robin stages of the Munster senior hurling championship, smashing the previous best total in 2019 by almost 30,000. With a sold-out final anticipated on June 11, the total figure for the championship will go close to the 310,000 mark and should break the previous record for gate receipts of €4.736 million for gate receipts.

Meanwhile, HawkEye are to report back to the GAA about an incident in Sunday’s Leinster SHC final round game between Dublin and Galway in Croke Park.

The score detection technology reported no data was available for Cian O’Sullivan’s point attempt in the 15th minute but it was in operation later in the game. Officials weren’t satisfied that the information required was present and to avoid a possible wrong call being made Paud O’Dwyer and his umpires, who had believed the attempt was a wide, adjudged it to be one.

