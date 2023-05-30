Wexford escape only as significant as they make it

The All-Ireland hurling championship waits for no man, woman or child. Once a lumbering locomotive that meandered through the Irish summer, it has been reimagined as a bullet train that sweeps through the landscape in the blink of an eye.

That relentlessness saw Wexford’s great escape from the clutches of the Joe McDonagh Cup overtaken by events in Munster before tea time on Sunday. The defeat of Kilkenny two days ago was long flagged as their last stop.

It would be a shame not to pause and take stock, though.

Relegation for Wexford would have been the story of the season. That they survived doesn’t mean it isn’t a chapter worth contemplating and Diarmuid O’Keeffe was in no doubt as to the import of their epic win against the Cats.

“You see the 20s losing the Leinster final, they’re the next crop,” said the St Anne’s man. “If we want to be competing in provincial finals going forward we have to be playing at that consistent standard year in and year out. It was a massive, massive day and we were under no illusions about that. We’re very grateful that we stay there for next year.”

No-one needed to tell O’Keeffe or his colleagues what was on the line. They saw it from the bus on the way to the ground in the countless kids making for the same destination with hurls in hand. No-one said a word on the way. The day spoke for itself.

Their season had stuttered along, spoiled by injuries to key players and an inconsistency that nearly lost them a nine-point lead against Antrim and then allowed Westmeath turn around a 17-point deficit.

Players and management spoke in the dressing-room after that historic collapse. Their status as a Liam MacCarthy county hung by a thread but there wasn’t time or space to allow the embarrassment or the pain take residence.

O’Keeffe turned off the notifications on his phone and deactivated Twitter and WhatsApp on the way home. The squad flushed the worst of the toxins from their systems with a dip on Curracloe beach the next day.

An intense 45-minute training session on Wednesday provided a bridge between the two games and Wexford looked primed as they ran out to the strains of ‘Boolavogue’ before throw-in.

Then they conceded two goals inside five minutes and fell eight points adrift after the first quarter – and all with the wind at their backs – but O’Keeffe’s insistence that they never panicked was backed up by the ferocity of their response.

“Do you know what? No. It’s all about the next ball. The experience you get over the years when you’ve been in so many battles is that it’s all about the next ball and the next puck-out and the next ball to hand in our half-forward line.

“Try to get the ball over the bar. It’s the experienced guys: Lee (Chin) stood up and Rory (O’Connor) stood up, Jack (O’Connor) stood up and Oisín (Foley) stood up. They’re fantastic characters and they made the difference for us.”

Manager Darragh Egan said that this state of grace would only be as significant as they make it. Scrambling to safety is not a viable long-term strategy and there are questions for everyone in the south-east in the months to come.

A number of the senior players have serious miles on the clock and it will take time to integrate those U20s and others into the matrix. Egan spoke of using 41 players this season but his own position is a matter of debate in itself.

This was his second season in charge and, while he spoke of a desire to continue into 2024, there was an acceptance that Wexford had just not been good enough too often this term.

Go back six months and he was targeting a provincial title. That has to be the aim again.

“Ah, of course,” said O’Keeffe. “Where we set the bar is that we want to be competing in Leinster finals every year. That’s where we feel we’re at but, for one reason or another, it didn’t work out that way this time. Next year we’ll have to look at it again and go again.”