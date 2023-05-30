Dessie Hutchinson: Waterford must find out what's keeping us down

Dessie Hutchinson has said the Waterford hurlers must look at themselves and figure out why they’re not delivering in the games that matter most.

The performance that delivered a six-point hammering of Tipperary was a performance in keeping with the talent and collective potential of this Déise panel. But it was a performance that came far too late to save their already doomed season.

It was against Cork and Clare in Rounds 2 and 3, when they still had a pulse in the hurling championship, where Waterford needed to table the energy, coherent structure, and relentless running game that saw them comfortably inflict a first Munster round-robin defeat on Liam Cahill’s Tipp.

Even Hutchinson’s own positioning on Sunday in Thurles - he and Patrick Fitzgerald operated as inside forwards - was at odds with recent games where the Ballygunner sniper was routinely found way back the field. The pair contributed 1-6 from play, 1-3 of which belonged to Hutchinson.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald said the win - the county’s first in Munster since April 2022 - marked the beginning of an upturn in Déise fortunes and of wrongs being righted.

For Hutchinson, the next step is to get to the root of their repeated summer malfunctions. Across 16 Munster round-robin games since 2018, Waterford’s scorecard shows just two wins, one draw, and 13 defeats.

When asked if Sunday’s 1-24 to 0-21 victory offered hope for the future, the 26-year-old replied: “Ah sure there is, we have the players like.

“We as players have to have a look at ourselves too. We have to find what's keeping us down that little bit and try and build on that.

“We definitely have the talent in that dressing room to go and be competing. We're probably not good enough yet to win an All-Ireland, but we're definitely good enough to compete.”

Whereas his manager repeatedly hit out at the criticism aimed at the team in recent weeks during his post-match interview, Hutchinson expressed more disappointment than annoyance at the fact that what they had served up against Cork and Clare left little room for anything but negativity.

“We just had to show something, a bit of pride in ourselves. And all the stuff people were saying about us, give them something positive to talk about because it's been nothing but negative the past few weeks.

“That's not what you want as a Waterford hurler so we're just delighted to show a bit of pride there.

“It’s not even hurt [at the criticism], it's more disappointment when you're coming to Thurles and it's 10 to one here, it's not ideal. We just have to regroup and that's something to build on.”

Among the green shoots in Thurles was the performance of teenager Patrick Fitzgerald on the afternoon of his first championship start. Watched by Michael Breen, Fitzgerald had three from play hit by the 27th minute.

“It's great to have him in there with me. We have a bit of a relationship from the club, and we know what way we like to play with each other, so it was great to have that bit of a connection in there. For his first big game in front of that many people, he'll just get better and better,” Hutchinson concluded.

That relationship was key to much of Waterford's good play on Sunday, believes former manager Derek McGrath, speaking on the Irish Examiner Hurling Podcast.

We didn't do a huge amount different structurally. The obvious one was Dessie's positioning. He was inside with Patrick Fitzgerald. Look out every other club when the two of them are inside for Ballygunner! We got a glimpse of the future. Patrick is an outstanding young player."

McGrath believes securing that first win of the game, albeit too late for progress to the All-Ireland series, will significantly lift a county which struggled badly at all levels this season.

"It's more optimistic. It probably takes the pressure off the whole situation in Waterford as regards the underage. The flagship team gives it a small bit of a lift and good people can start working on things behind the scenes in the next few months."

And McGrath believes Davy Fitzgerald should now learn to ignore criticism from outside the group.

"The other learning for Davy is, don't be worried about what they are saying about you in other counties. Just leave it off. Keep doing your work, talk to the players, see what works, don't be worried about people saying this, saying that. Your work stands up to scrutiny with anyone, as a player and a manager. Keep the head down, work hard, and don't be bothered about anyone."