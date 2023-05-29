Key defensive duo set to miss Cork’s clash with Kerry

The depth of Cork’s back-up defensive options will be severely tested against Kerry this Saturday as Seán Meehan and Tommy Walsh look set to miss the game because of injury. There are also concerns surrounding first-choice number six Rory Maguire, who missed the Louth win, but the outlook is more positive concerning the Castlehaven clubman.

Meehan and Walsh limped out of Cork’s opening round group stage win over Louth because of hamstring injuries. Both players are to undergo scans in the coming days to appraise the full extent of damage.

Meehan, who shadowed Louth sharpshooter Sam Mulroy before departing the action 20 minutes into the first half, left Páirc Tailteann on crutches.

Troublesome hamstrings have been an issue for the Kiskeam clubman in recent campaigns. A hamstring tear against Galway in Round 4 of the 2022 League necessitated surgery and a four-month stint on the sideline.

A hamstring injury meant Rory Maguire was marked absent from the county’s Sam Maguire group opener. He is expected to return to training this week and how he fares there will determine what involvement he has against Kerry.

“I'd say they are definitely gone,” replied manager John Clearly when asked after Saturday’s two-point win if Seán Meehan and Tommy Walsh might be right and available for Kerry’s visit to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“I always felt this was going to happen when you've no time for guys to recover between games. We have a panel and hopefully the next guys can step up there and do the business next week.”

Corner-back Kevin O’Donovan impressed when introduced for Meehan in Navan and is the frontrunner for promotion to the starting team this weekend. Half-back Cian Kiely is another who could figure from the off against the All-Ireland champions if all injuries do not clear up.

Of the 11 Cork subs togged at Páirc Tailteann, just three were defenders. Along with O’Donovan and Kiely, the third defender on the bench was Tom Clancy. The Clon man, who rejoined the set-up earlier this year, was appearing in a Cork matchday panel for the first time since January’s McGrath Cup final win.

An option the Cork management might seek to utilise is redeploying Seán Powter back the field. The dynamic Powter has been operating around the half-forward line this season.

Cork look safe for a place in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals, at the very least, by virtue of their 1-19 to 1-17 win over Louth. Kerry are currently pointless after losing their opening group game at home to Mayo the weekend before last.