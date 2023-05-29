Limerick work-rate impresses Kiely. Now for the efficiency

Efficiency remains an issue for Limerick but John Kiely couldn’t fault his team’s effort as they booked a fifth consecutive Munster final appearance.

Fifteen wides, two shots dropped short and a post struck might have cost Limerick on another day but here they were so industrious that it didn’t matter.

“I don't know the full data of it now but if we were going after anything this week, we were probably going after having a really much higher work rate and we got that, we knew we got that,” said Kiely.

“So, first goal achieved in that regard but the efficiency levels still need to improve. We would have worked on it this week, we will work on it again next week and the week after and we'll keep working on it and this is not a place we haven't been before.

“We've had this scenario in previous seasons where we've thought we were creating loads of scoring chances but our efficiency and conversion rate weren't maybe quite where it needs to be. Listen, we've a little bit of improving to do.” Limerick did make marked improvements in their scoring from play, though, notably from their defence and midfield which provided 0-12 from play.

“Yeah and we didn’t have that,” noted Kiely. “It’s something we’ve worked on coming into the Tipperary game and again coming into today. It’s paying dividends. And lads are just coming into form nicely, are getting fitter and stronger, more cohesive.

“There’s still a lot to go. You’ll know yourselves there was a lot of unforced errors as they call them in tennis where where balls didn’t stick in the hand or went off the hurley, you know maybe saw something that was there in one split second, another millisecond later it was gone. So, little bits and pieces. But look that was a hugely challenging environment for any player to exist outside there today and I think it’s only going to serve our group well going forward.”

Kiely didn’t have to mention to his players what was at stake here. That the win combined with Tipperary’s loss in Thurles sends them to a Munster final is a bonus.

“The boys are around long enough to understand that. They're better analysts and they're more perceptive than we maybe give them credit for at times. I'm sure they have their own conversations that we don't hear at all.

“Everybody knew what was on the line. We had to win the game. The draw was not going to be enough and we knew that coming into it. It does bring its own pressures but I think we responded very well to the pressure."

Regarding the criticism of Limerick in recent weeks, Tom Morrissey, one of their best performers throughout, found it easy to block out. “We’ve been around the block a long time. We’ve a lot of experience in that.

“Each player might be different, I don’t delve into it that much (outside talk), I don’t really come across it that much. I talk to Richie English and he’s a man who tells me you can block all words on social media so you can be sure I have ‘Limerick’, I have ‘hurling’, I have all other opposition teams blocked on Twitter and stuff, so I don’t really see much of it, to be honest.

“There are ways to shelter yourself from it. You can talk about what you want to talk about, we have business to do and that’s what we do.”