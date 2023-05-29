Dessie Farrell: 'More games like today will tell us where we’re really at'

Roscommon led by five at half-time and were down by two with four minutes of added time remaining. In the end, was their manager Davy Burke happy to be leaving Croke Park with a draw? Far from it.

“Huge disappointment to be honest,” he said post-match. “We came with a plan to try and get two points on the board and we didn’t do that, so we’d be very disappointed in there.

“The Rossies haven’t won here since 1980 in the championship, that’s hanging over them big time. There’s too much quality in that room for that to be hanging over them, and I thought I’d be able to help them with that.”

Next up is Sligo in Dr Hyde Park next Sunday. Preparation for that starts with recovery at Hodson Bay lake tomorrow.

“Kildare were expected to win in Markievicz a week ago and that didn’t go for them. We’ve very sore bodies. Donie Smith couldn’t move, we had our five subs used, and then he cramped up and couldn’t move for the last 10 minutes. Cian McKeon came off with cramp.”

Dublin’s Dessie Farrell is also preoccupied with injuries. Davy Byrne came off with a muscle issue and Ciaran Kilkenny hurt his shoulder. They are hoping to have Jack McCaffrey back next week while Evan Comerford is now back in training.

As for the result? Merely confirmation that this championship is wide open. Farrell said as much in his press conference.

“I definitely think it is. The idea of us being favourites based on… we’ve had two decent performances all year if we’re being frank about it. Maybe three. Operating in Division 2 doesn’t tell you an awful lot. The Leinster championship is very much a mixed bag, and today and more games like today will tell us where we’re really at and make the bookies’ job a little bit easier I’d imagine.”