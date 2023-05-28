Cork's Pat Ryan: 'There’s huge disappointment. We’re not interested in false platitudes'

On the back of two one-point defeats and coming up an excruciating one point shy of a Munster final, Cork’s season is over but Pat Ryan knew the likelihood was his team’s fate would be determined by fine margins.

“We’re gutted really, to be honest,” he said. “We had lots of chances, we were obviously up against a very good team up here who probably played their best game of the year.

“We had a couple of chances there but, unfortunately, that’s the way it goes. I won’t say we've been very unlucky, maybe with a bit more composure we’d have won a couple of games but win one, draw one, lose two by one point each and you’re out of the thing. That’s the nature of the championship, disappointing for us.”

Ryan wasn’t in the mood to take positives from the county’s early championship exit since the pre-qualifier era. “Our job was to get out of the Munster championship. We were looking to win an All-Ireland but we knew it was going to be very, very competitive.

“There’s huge disappointment. We’re not interested in false platitudes, trying your best, that’s the expectations we have of the lads and in fairness, that’s what they’ve created themselves this year and that’s the way they’ve played. We don’t take any solace in hollow victories from close defeats.”

Ryan rued the two first-half goals conceded by Cork. “You’re up against the All-Ireland champions, you have to keep fighting and fighting and fighting. Would I be disappointed with the two goals we gave away? Definitely. They were probably two mistakes, really, more than anything but they have very good players inside.

“They create a lot of space with the way they play out around the middle. You just have to trust your lads inside and we did but they were two mistakes. We gave away possession. There were two balls into the keeper’s hands and they worked the ball out – with Limerick, we had spoken about the need to hit the ball dead.

“They’re just the small margins. Limerick are a long time on the road, they’re a fantastic team and we wish them the best of luck as they go forward.”