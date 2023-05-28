Resolute Roscommon hold Dublin in entertaining clash at Croke Park

Dublin 1-11 Roscommon 0-14

Gaelic football now usually falls into a universal format with both teams mirroring each other.

Here Roscommon came so close to landing on the perfect template to overcome this Dublin outfit. It finished all square in a thoroughly entertaining tie at Croke Park.

Trailing by five at half-time having been totally picked apart, Dublin cruised back and had a chance to claim it all in the end, but Dean Rock never connected with his free from the deck. Conor Cox had a chance from range and also came up short. Donie Smith and Brian Fenton both had bad misses as well. Having gone stride-for-stride, they both finally spluttered to a halt.

The last time these sides met in Championship was 2019. It ended in an 18-point Dublin Super-8s victory. Times and this game have changed.

Davy Burke brought a meticulous plan with him to HQ. They conceded Dublin’s kickout and bottled them up over and over again in the middle third. Shooting was steadily considered and they both notched just six wides.

Even still, it has been said so often and yet it is still so striking, this iteration is bewilderingly different to the previous great team. For a long time, it was unimaginable an opponent would give it up short to ruthlessly efficient Dublin and come away with anything.

Roscommon reaped huge rewards. Paul Mannion was bottled up. Niall Scully kicked a pass astray. Brian Howard hit a potshot well wide. Cian Murphy was swarmed and turned over. They could never quite settle. Roscommon never let them.

With the opening attack they denied Dublin a touch for just shy of three minutes. In due course Ciarán Lennon kicked their opening score and Stephen Cluxton tapped to the corner. Lennon added another shortly after before Cormac Costello got the home side off the mark.

Paul Mannion of Dublin shoots at goal. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Having curbed Ryan O’Donoghue and Shane Walsh in his last two outings, Brian Stack’s reward was a showdown with Con O’Callaghan. Daire Newcombe took Ben O’Carroll at the other side. Michael Fitzsimons was a late change before throw-in with Cian Murphy making way and the experienced defender took on Donie Smith until he was shown a black card midway through the half for a third man tackle.

Dublin also lost David Byrne who was visibly hindered early on, letting Diarmuid Murtagh skip by for their third. Murphy came on and a lively Con O’Callaghan clipped two points to keep them in touch but by the time Fitzsimons returned to the field, they trailed 0-8 to 0-4.

Costello landed a 45 just moments later striking one of the post. The rebound fell to Paul Mannion who was blocked down, offering another placed ball opportunity.

What followed was one of the most remarkable passages of play witnessed this season. With 31.24 on the clock, Conor Carroll kicked short to Brian Stack. From there it was clinical keep-ball for over five minutes. Poking, prodding, pushing the Leinster champions to a place that was once their realm but is now intensely unfamiliar. The time read 37.09 when Ciarian Murtagh eventually converted. Dublin got Dublin'd.

Bugler and Niall Daly traded well-taken points after the turnaround and then the tie veered violently with a turnover. A jinking O’Callaghan run sent James McCarthy away and he continued to whirl towards the goal. His pass broke towards and John Small dived in to force a goal.

Costello came on the loop and curled over a right-footed corker to hand Dublin the lead for the first time. Ciaráin Murtagh came forward with two much-needed scores, one from a free. Costello added another while the industrious Bulger linked up with Lorcan O’Dell and cut through to tap over. Roscommon roared back as replacement Conor Cox made his mark with a free and winning another that Donie Smith slotted.

All even. This championship is so open.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 0-7 (2 45, 2 free), John Small 1-0, Con O’Callaghan 0-2, Seán Bugler 0-2.

Scorers for Roscommon: Ciaráin Murtagh 0-5 (2 frees), Diarmuid Murtagh 0-3 (2 frees), Ciarán Lennon 0-2, Niall Daly 0-1, Enda Smith 0-1, Conor Cox 0-1 (1 free), Donie Smith 0-1 (1 free).

Dublin: S Cluxton; D Newcombe, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; B Howard, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O’Callaghan, C Costello.

Subs: C Murphy for Byrne (9), L O’Dell for Scully (59), D Rock for Kilkenny (63), T Lahiff for McCarthy (69).

Black card: Michael Fitzsimons (18 – 28 mins).

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Hussey, B Stack, D Murray; N Daly, E McCormack, D Ruane; E Nolan, E Smith; C Murtagh, C Lennon, C McKeon; B O’Carroll, D Smith, D Murtagh.

Subs: K Doyle for Lennon (46), C Daly for Ruane (48), C Connolly for O’Carroll (51), C Cox for McKeon (64), R Fallon for Nolan (64).

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry) - INJ

Referee second half: B Cawley (Kildare).