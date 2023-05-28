Five-star Cork make it four Munster titles on the trot against Kerry

Cork 5-14

Kerry 2-17

Doireann O’Sullivan inspired Cork to a fourth consecutive TG4 Munster LGFA SFC title at the expense of Kerry in Mallow on Sunday.

Meeting for the third time this season, the Mourneabbey forward finished with 0-11 on a day Cork opened up Kerry’s defence for five superbly crafted goals.

“Certainly in the first half, it was outstanding stuff, the forward play and the defensive nous to keep Kerry to a limited score,” Cork LGFA senior manager Shane Ronayne said.

“We are delighted with that. We changed formation today and went with something different to disrupt Kerry. We felt that worked very well against Waterford so we said we would go with it despite a few ropey moments in the second half.

“Some of our forward play in the first half was unbelievable altogether.”

The home side set a blistering early pace and led 2-5 to 0-1 after 10 explosive minutes.

Two Libby Coppinger goals, both setup by Orlaith Cahalane, punished poor Kerry marking.

Doireann O’Sullvian contributed four points and Eimear Kiely added another.

Anna Galvin’s early point was all Kerry had to show despite Hannah O’Donoghue being denied a goal by a point-blank Meabh O’Sullivan stop.

Ciara O’Sullivan and Orlaith Cahalane split the posts after four Kerry scores before O’Sullivan netted to make it 3-7 to 0-5.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh kicked a couple of points and Danielle O’Leary brought Kerry’s total to seven.

Cork responded, Doireann O’Sullivan taking her total to 0-7 prior to a fourth Cork goal via Katie Quirke.

Down 4-10 to 0-7 at the break, Kerry overcame a missed Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh penalty to kick four consecutive points. Then, Hannah O’Donoghue found the net to further reduce to deficit.

Cork’s first score of the second period was a badly needed Orlaith Cahalane goal that evaded goalkeeper Ciara Butler’s clutches.

Kerry kept chipping away at Cork’s lead until Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh failed to net from a second penalty, Meabh O’Sullivan saving, to end the Kingdom’s resistance.

A scrappy closing spell saw Doireann O’Sullivan cement a dominant Cork win despite Fiadhna Tagney’s late goal.

Cork move forward to an All-Ireland LGFA series group phase against Galway and Tipperary.

Scorers for Cork: D O’Sullivan 0-11 (0-6 frees), L Coppinger 2-0, C O’Sullivan and O Cahalane 1-1 each, K Quirke 1-0, E Kiely 0-1.

Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-6 (0-4 frees), H O’Donoghue 1-2, F Tangney 1-0, D O’Leary 0-3, A O’Connell 0-2, A Galvin, N Ní Chonchúir, L Scanlon, L Galvin 0-1 each.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; A Ryan, E Meaney, R Phelan; M Duggan, S Kelly, S Leahy; A Healy, H Looney; L Coppinger, D O’Sullivan, E Kiely; O Cahalane, K Quirke, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: L O’Mahony for S Leahy, E Cleary for A Ryan (both 48), L Fitzgerald for L Coppinger (54), D Kiely for O Cahalane (56), D Kiniry for R Phelan (59).

KERRY: C Butler; E Lynch, K Cronin, A Dillane; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; L Scanlon, C Lynch; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (captain).

Subs: L Galvin for A Dillane (18), A Harrington for N Carmody (48), S O’Shea for N Ní Mhuircheartaigh (54), N Broderick for A O’Connell (57).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).