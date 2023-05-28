Galway secure Leinster final spot after second-half comeback

Galway 1-25 Dublin 2-22

Galway are through to the Leinster final, pretty much as everyone expected.

But quite how Henry Shefflin's crew came away with a draw from this Jekyll and Hyde Croke Park encounter with Dublin to guarantee their place in the June 11 final alongside Kilkenny takes some explaining.

Trailing by 10 points at half-time and 12 early in the second-half, it looked as if a surprise win for Dublin was on the cards which, potentially, could have sent Micheál Donoghue's men through to the June 11 final themselves.

But, a decade after their last provincial triumph, Dublin couldn't hold on and were reeled in during a frantic final half hour or so as a resurgent Galway, who were mightily grateful for Daithi Burke's 52nd-minute goal, did just about enough to escape.

Truth be told, Shefflin will be fuming with his team's first-half performance and the 16 wides they blasted overall but the second-half display at least gives them vital momentum heading into the decider.

Evan Niland's 10 points were crucial and it looked, for a matter of seconds at least, as if he may be the matchwinner when the free-taker shot Galway ahead in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But there was one last kick from a Dublin side that largely collapsed in the second-half in the form of a Donal Burke point from a free which meant the game ended in stalemate.

It all means that Dublin finish third in the table and will advance to an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

They will kick themselves because a memorable first-half when almost everything went Dublin's way looked as if it had laid the platform for a famous win.

Dublin were certainly the dominant team at that stage and their natural pace suited the big pitch.

But they got a big helping hand from a Galway side that made an alarming number of errors.

Leaving players of the calibre of Cian Boland and Mark Grogan in acres of space was a big problem.

And while midfielder Joseph Cooney struck four first-half points, the inside forwards got little joy from any of their individual battles with the Dublin defenders.

Shefflin must have winced too as the westerners essentially handed the two goals to Dublin on a plate.

Cian O'Sullivan's first in the ninth minute was a bizarre moment as the Dublin attacker shortened the hurl to avoid being hooked but miscued a point attempt that somehow dropped in over the goalkeeper's ahead.

The second goal was an even greater nightmare from Galway's perspective. Cooney Cooney, tracking back deep in his own defence and trying to work a ball across his own goal face, failed to pick out a Galway man and Danny Sutcliffe intercepted before blasting from close range to the net.

As if to underline just how tuned in Dublin were, Sutcliffe immediately gestured to his fellow forwards to be alive to the threat of a short puck-out.

That sort of ultra intensity and appetite for destruction was evident throughout the pitch. Free-taker Burke, one of nine different Dublin scorers in the first-half, showed the breadth of his talent with the opening score of the game from close to the left sideline and, later in the half, split the posts with an effort from next to the right sideline.

Everything seemed to be dropping over for the Dubs, even a monster effort from Conor Burke that dropped just a couple of inches beyond the crossbar.

The only downside was a bizarre error message from Hawk-Eye which meant a 15th-minute point attempt by O'Sullivan was ruled out. Hawk-Eye attempted to adjudicate before eventually reporting 'Hawk-Eye Data Unavailable'.

It all added up to a whopping 10-point, 2-16 to 0-12, half-time lead for the hosts who stretched the gap to a dozen points after a bright start to the second-half.

A couple of unlikely Burke wides from frees suggested that nerves were kicking in though.

Sensing opportunity, Galway pushed on to finally give themselves a foothold in the game.

Between the 44th and 52nd minutes they held Dublin scoreless and put 1-04 on the board themselves. Man of the Match Daithi Burke slammed home the goal from close range after a probing run down the left.

They should have had a second goal but Conor Cooney's 47th minute strike from a penalty, awarded following a foul by Conor Burke on sub Brian Concannon, was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Sean Brennan.

By the hour mark, Galway had whittled Dublin's lead down to just four points. A sense of inevitability crept across proceedings as Galway slowly but surely picked off the points to eventually wipe out the deficit entirely in the 69th minute.

Niland's 10th point of the afternoon in the 75th minute nudged them ahead and looked like being the winner but Na Fianna man Burke came to Dublin's rescue with that late, late leveller.

Galway scorers: E Niland (0-10, 6 frees); J Cooney (0-5); D Burke (1-0); K Cooney, T Monaghan (0-3); R Glennon, F Burke, E Murphy (1 free), J Flynn (0-1).

Dublin scorers: D Burke (0-10, 6 frees, 1 65); D Sutcliffe (1-2); C O'Sullivan (1-1); C Boland (0-3); E O'Donnell (0-2); M Grogan, D Gray, C Donohoe, C Burke (0-1).

Galway: E Murphy; TJ Brennan, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion, D Burke, F Burke; J Cooney, R Glennon; C Cooney, T Monaghan, E Niland; K Cooney, C Whelan, D McLoughlin.

Subs: B Concannon for McLoughlin and J Grealish for Brennan (h/t); S Linnane for F Burke (43); J Flynn for Glennon (49); L Collins for C Cooney (64).

Dublin: S Brennan; J Bellew, P Smyth, E O'Donnell; C Burke, P Doyle, D Gray; M Grogan, C Donohoe; S Currie, C O'Leary, C Boland; D Sutcliffe, C O'Sullivan, D Burke.

Subs: A Considine for O'Leary (56); D Purcell for O'Sullivan (64); P Crummey for Boland (67); J Madden for Donohoe (68); F Whitely for Grogan (74).

Ref: P O'Dwyer (Carlow).