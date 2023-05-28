Flawless Sars book spot in Cork SHL decider with win over Fr O’Neill's

Cork Hurling League Round Up

Sarsfields secured their place in the Division 1 final of the RedFM Cork SHL with two rounds to spare as they made it seven wins from seven on Friday evening.

Blackrock lie two points behind them and they in turn have a two-point cushion over Fr O’Neill’s, Douglas and Na Pirasaigh.

Sars welcomed Fr O’Neill’s to Riverstown on Friday evening and they maintained their impressive form as they recorded a comfortable 2-28 to 0-19 win over an O’Neill’s side who were down the significant talents of Declan Dalton and Ger Millerick. Aaron Myers and Liam Healy bagged the goals for Sars while Cathal McCarthy was outstanding in defence.

Over in Church Road on the same evening, Blackrock moved into second place as a result of their win over Charleville. A Garreth Gleeson goal gave Charleville the impetus in the first half as the Avondhu side led by 1-9 to 0-9 coming up to half time. The Rockies rallied, however, as two points from Kevin O’Keeffe, one from Mark O’Keeffe and a Robbie Cotter goal meant that they led by 1-12 to 1-9 to the break. Fionn Coleman then hit three second-half points, and Robbie Cotter two and even a Robert Carroll goal for Charleville couldn’t save them from a 1-23 to 2-17 defeat.

Douglas are in fourth place after they came home with the points from Killeagh last Tuesday evening. A Fionán Barry goal and three points from the outstanding Cian Baldwin gave Douglas a 1-13 to 0-9 half-time lead as Dylan McCarthy led the charge for the home side. Killeagh rallied in the final quarter, but a Charlie Lucas goal for Douglas ensured their 2-17 to 1-17 win, despite Andy Leahy’s late goal for the Imokilly side.

Na Piarsaigh travelled to Caherlag on Friday evening and came home with the points as they edged a youthful Erin’s Own by 1-20 to 1-18. Daire Connery hit 1-2 for the northsiders, the goal from a penalty, while Keith Buckley scored 0-5 and Shane and Kelvin Forde combined for five more. Cian O’Callaghan raised the green flag for Erin’s Own while Cathal Lenihan, Conor Lenihan, Óran O’Regan and Shane Irwin all contributed points.

Finally, Carrigtwohill moved out of the relegation places as a result of their 0-13 to 0-12 win over Kanturk. Seán Walsh had 0-6 for Carrig and Cian O’Riordan 0-3 while for Kanturk, Rory Sheehan hit 0-5 and Alan Walsh 0-3 as they remain second from bottom. The result condemns Killeagh to Division 2 for 2024.

Meanwhile in Division 2 it’s all to play for as only four points separate the top six teams with two rounds to play. Glen Rovers are in top spot, despite losing on Saturday evening while Ballincollig continued their good form as they jumped into second spot as a result of their fifth win in-a-row.

On Saturday evening, St Finbarr’s and Glen Rovers clashed in the annual celebration of the Eucharistic in Neenan Park in Togher. The home side took the spoils in a tight encounter as Jack Cahalane hit 0-10, 0-6 from play, Johnny Barrett 1-2, Brian Ramsey 0-3 while Sam Cunningham also hit the net. Simon Kennefick continued his fine form for the Glen as he plundered 2-3 from play while Dean Brosnan scored 0-5 and Stephen Lynam 0-3 as the Barr’s ran out winners by 2-20 to 2-17.

Ballincollig found their goal-den touch as they got the better of their neighbours from Bishopstown by 4-19 to 1-21 on Friday evening. Cian Dorgan hit 10 points for the winners and Seán Walsh 0-4 while Cian O’Driscoll landed two goals and Seán O’Neill and Stephen Willis raised the other green flags. The result leaves Bishopstwon in real relegation trouble despite the best efforts of Thomas Murray who hit 1-5, 0-5 from goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick and four points from Conor Hegarty.

Midleton kept their promotion hopes alive after the defeated Newtownshandrum by 2-27 to 2-20. Cormac Beausang and Aaron Mulcahy were on top form for the Magpies as they hit 0-8 and 0-5 respectively while Luke O’Farrell and Sam Quirke hit 1-2 each. Jamie Coughlan was Newtown’s scorer in chief with 1-6 while Jack Twomey hit 1-1 and Cormac O’Brien 0-4.

Fermoy are level with Midleton on eight points after they beat Mallow by 2-15 to 0-7. Ben Twomey and Eric Delaney raised the green flags for Fermoy as David Lardner hit a number of points while goalkeeper Charlie Carroll was Mallow’s best performer. The result confirmed Mallow’s relegation to Division 3 for 2024.

Courcey Rovers and Bride Rovers will play next weekend and were Bride Rovers to secure a point or more, Bishopstown would join Mallow in Division 3 next year.