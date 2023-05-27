John Cleary: Cork spirit and resolve counted down the home straight

The character of the Cork footballers was called into question following their Munster quarter-final defeat to Clare and the throwing away of a four-point second half lead.

The character of the Cork footballers was shown in spades during Saturday’s two-point win over Louth.

So went the thoughts of Cork boss John Cleary after his players came from behind late on to edge Louth in a chaotically enjoyable Sam Maguire group opener to secure him his first championship win as Cork manager.

After a Division 2 League campaign that petered out towards the finish, largely because of an avoidable defeat to today’s opponents, and their subsequent Munster elimination by Clare, Cleary said another defeat here “would have been hard to stomach”.

Instead, Cork eked out a narrow victory and will welcome Kerry to Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Saturday unburdened by the pressure of needing a win to extend their summer.

“We were very disappointed after the Clare game. The character of the lads and all of our character was probably questioned at that stage,” Cleary began.

“We were prepared for a battle coming down the home straight today. We were determined that if it came down to a battle in the last few minutes that we weren't going to be found wanting to get over the line.

“Even John O'Rourke's dive on the ball there when we were a point up at the end, that we got a two-point lead from, it epitomised the resolve and spirit that they did show coming down the home straight.”

It’s a win - the county’s first since Round 5 of the League - that will likely secure Cork a place in the last 12 of the football championship. It’s a win they desperately needed, what with Kerry and Mayo next up on the menu.

“With the All-Ireland champions and the League champions coming up, you don't have to be an Einstein to realise this was a very important game.

“The league was only so-so for us. Then the Clare match, we were disappointed after that. So if we were beaten again in this, it would have been hard to stomach.

"That is why we are particularly delighted to get over the line and we'll take next weekend as it comes, but at least we have two points in the bag.

“Until someone passes us out, we are guaranteed third place anyway. We looked at this as a three-game block. Today was the first game and thank God we are on the board, what with two big games to come.”

Having thrown away a six-point lead midway through the second period, Cleary praised his charges for managing to wrestle momentum and pole position back from Louth. It was a come-from-behind manoeuvre they were unable to make when Clare, from a position of four down, overtook them in the second half of the aforementioned Munster quarter-final.

“After half-time, we looked like we were in control. Then I turned back to talk to one of the selectors and the next thing the ball was in the net for a Louth goal.

“Louth got the momentum from there and we couldn't arrest it. We got turned over, they came down and went a point up going into the last 12 minutes. They seemed to have everything going for them.

“But I thought our lads showed great resolve. We got a couple of vital overturns in the half-back line and went up and got our scores. Even at the end there, we won some great kickouts and got over the line.”

Cleary confirmed that both Seán Meehan and Tommy Walsh, two players who left the play because of injury, will miss next Saturday’s Kerry visit.