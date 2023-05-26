Sherlock on bench as Cleary makes four changes to Cork side for All-Ireland opener against Louth 

St Finbarr's forward Steven Sherlock is made to settle for a place on the bench. 
Sherlock on bench as Cleary makes four changes to Cork side for All-Ireland opener against Louth 

WE MEET AGAIN: Louth manager Mickey Harte and Cork manager John Cleary. Pic: ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 09:52
Shane Donovan

Cork boss John Cleary has made four changes from the Munster championship loss to Clare for their clash with Louth in the Group 1 All-Ireland SFC encounter in Navan on Saturday (Throw-in, 3pm).

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

Steven Sherlock - Cork's top-scorer this term - is made to settle for a place on the bench, where the return of Brian Hurley has dislodged the St Finbarr's forward.

Kiskeam's Sean Meehan takes the number-six jersey off Rory Maguire, who has lost his fitness race to face Mickey Harte's charges.

The two remaining changes see Clonakilty's Maurice Shanley return having missed the loss to Clare through injury, while Killian O'Hanlon is preferred to Eoghan McSweeney in the half-forward line.

Micheál Aodh Martin continues between the sticks, while Knocknagree's Dan O'Mahony and Kanturk's Tommy Walsh partner Shanley in the full-back line.

Luke Fahy - impressive since breaking into Cleary's starting 15 this campaign - starts in the now familiar number-five jersey, while the experienced Matty Taylor gets the nod at left-half back once again.

Ian Maguire and Colm O'Callaghan continue in midfield, with O'Hanlon's inclusion on the wing giving Cork an imposing and robust midfield-half-forward axis, with Brian O'Driscoll and Bantry Blues' Ruari Deane also stationed on the 40. 

Captain Brian Hurley inclusion at 14 will be seen as a major plus, having recovered from an injury that kept him out of the latter part of the league as well as the Munster knockout tie in Ennis.

He is joined in the full-forward line by Chris Óg Jones and Sean Powter, with the certainty that Douglas man Powter will be stationed further out the Páirc Tailteann pitch. 

There are a number of additions to the bench, with Knocknagree's Pa Doyle taking the reigns as sub-keeper, while there is a first squad appearance for skillful St Vincent's forward Blake Murphy. 

Cork: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), S Meehan (Kiskeam), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Eire Og), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), R Deane (Bantry Blues), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); S Powter (Douglas), B Hurley (Castlehaven) - captain, C Og Jones (Iveleary).

Subs: P Doyle (Knocknagree), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), T Clancy (Clonakilty), C Kiely (Ballincollig), P Walsh (Kanturk), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), B Murphy (St Vincent’s), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers).

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 Cork make three changes for crucial clash with Limerick
Jack Carney with Diarmuid O'Connor 20/5/2023 Eight observations from the last two rounds of the Gaelic football championship
Cork v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 Mellerick set to return for Cork’s showdown with Limerick
#Cork - Sport
<p>Tipperary’s Cathal Barrett was injured against Limerick.</p>

Tipp name unchanged team for Waterford 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd