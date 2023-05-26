Sherlock on bench as Cleary makes four changes to Cork side for All-Ireland opener against Louth 

Cork boss John Cleary has made four changes from the Munster championship loss to Clare for their clash with Louth in the Group 1 All-Ireland SFC encounter in Navan on Saturday (Throw-in, 3pm).

Steven Sherlock - Cork's top-scorer this term - is made to settle for a place on the bench, where the return of Brian Hurley has dislodged the St Finbarr's forward.

Kiskeam's Sean Meehan takes the number-six jersey off Rory Maguire, who has lost his fitness race to face Mickey Harte's charges.

The two remaining changes see Clonakilty's Maurice Shanley return having missed the loss to Clare through injury, while Killian O'Hanlon is preferred to Eoghan McSweeney in the half-forward line.

Micheál Aodh Martin continues between the sticks, while Knocknagree's Dan O'Mahony and Kanturk's Tommy Walsh partner Shanley in the full-back line.

Luke Fahy - impressive since breaking into Cleary's starting 15 this campaign - starts in the now familiar number-five jersey, while the experienced Matty Taylor gets the nod at left-half back once again.

Ian Maguire and Colm O'Callaghan continue in midfield, with O'Hanlon's inclusion on the wing giving Cork an imposing and robust midfield-half-forward axis, with Brian O'Driscoll and Bantry Blues' Ruari Deane also stationed on the 40.

Captain Brian Hurley inclusion at 14 will be seen as a major plus, having recovered from an injury that kept him out of the latter part of the league as well as the Munster knockout tie in Ennis.

He is joined in the full-forward line by Chris Óg Jones and Sean Powter, with the certainty that Douglas man Powter will be stationed further out the Páirc Tailteann pitch.

There are a number of additions to the bench, with Knocknagree's Pa Doyle taking the reigns as sub-keeper, while there is a first squad appearance for skillful St Vincent's forward Blake Murphy.

Cork: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), S Meehan (Kiskeam), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Eire Og), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), R Deane (Bantry Blues), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); S Powter (Douglas), B Hurley (Castlehaven) - captain, C Og Jones (Iveleary).

Subs: P Doyle (Knocknagree), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), T Clancy (Clonakilty), C Kiely (Ballincollig), P Walsh (Kanturk), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), B Murphy (St Vincent’s), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers).