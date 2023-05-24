Munster hurling championship: The magic moments

Nostalgia is such a powerful collaborator in framing history that, in the popular imagination, time often reinforces the status of past players and past games, as if their feats from the past become more glorious as the years pass.

Every match is of its time and era, which always makes comparisons difficult, but, fully accepting that reality, trying to compare ‘great matches’ is still instructive in examining nostalgia. On the other hand, does that nostalgia often cloud what it’s front of us at the moment? The standard of the modern game has never been higher but the way the game has evolved hasn’t always made elite hurling as appealing for supporters as it did in the past.

That’s up for debate but here are six magical matches (five of which were draws) from the short history of the new format.

Cork-Limerick 2018.

In probably the only time Paul Kinnerk ever stood in front of a live TV camera, he did so at the 2018 All-Stars. Kiely was gone on holidays so when Kinnerk was asked for his highlight of the season, he didn’t pick the memorable All-Ireland final win, choosing the drawn game with Cork that summer in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It was easy to see why. Limerick had been on a roll, having beaten Galway in Salthill to finally escape the dungeon of Division 1B, taking Tipperary to extra-time in an epic league semi-final before beating Tipp in the opening round of the round robin in Munster. But that night in Cork was the moment Limerick really announced themselves as a team that were onto something special.

They lost Declan Hannon to injury after just six minutes. They were reduced to 14 men after 26 minutes when Aaron Gillane was red-carded. When Patrick Horgan goaled in the 44th minute to propel Cork into a three-point lead, Cork looked primed to kick on and win the game.

And then Limerick began to roll. Seamus Flanagan firmly announced himself with a raft of points. Limerick were three ahead in the 65th minute before Cork reeled off four successive points to go one ahead. Diarmaid Byrnes levelled the match. Horgan nudged Cork back in front. Then Kyle Hayes equalised with the last play.

When Limerick hunted Cork down late on in the All-Ireland semi-final six weeks later, they were able to draw on the experience from that eternal night.

When Cork and Tipperary played out a classic in the Park three weeks ago, the atmosphere was electric in the last quarter. But that night in 2018, the place was rocking for 80 minutes.

Waterford-Tipperary 2018.

There possibly were better games but for a match that wasn’t won or lost, it won’t be easily forgotten because of its infamous status as the ‘ghost goal’ game. When a long range free from Jason Forde dropped into the Waterford square in the 62nd minute, Austin Gleeson tried to grab it. The ball popped out of his hand but Gleeson reclaimed it at the post just as it was about to cross the line.

TV pictures showed that Gleeson’s arm was to the side, his elbow didn’t bend backwards as he grabbed the ball just at the post, his fist directly in line with it. Yet the umpire at the far post – who would’ve had to be looking directly across the line, and he wasn’t in that position – immediately put up the green flag.

GOAL? Austin Gleeson of Waterford catches the ball in the square, the umpires ruled the ball had crossed the line and awarded the goal, during the Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 3 match against Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, in 2018. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Piaras O Midheach’s excellent photograph, which appeared on the front pages of most sports pages on Monday morning, showed Gleeson’s fist, right on the post, but not behind the line. It offered more compelling evidence than the TV pictures. It also showed the view of the umpire who made the call. But it also proved that the ball had not crossed the line.

Later in injury time, Ronan Maher hit another crucial point for Tipp that was initially signalled wide, only for referee Alan Kelly to over-rule (the same) umpire and award the score. When Forde hit the equaliser with the last puck, Tipp had somehow drawn a game that Waterford had long appeared to have wrapped up.

Waterford were 11 points up by the 54th minute but Tipp outscored their opponents by 2-7 to 0-2 in the last quarter, despite Tipp being down to 14 men for the second half. Waterford rightly had their grievances but on a scorcher of a day in the Gaelic Grounds (it was a home game for Waterford), the crazy end to an absolutely compelling game perfectly encapsulated the early madness of the new format in Munster.

Clare-Limerick 2022

Cusack Park had rattled like a boiling tin all afternoon so the final whistle felt like someone had turned off the gas. The tin cooled and was suddenly simmering but a draw still didn’t quench the fire burning deep inside everyone on the pitch and around the ground. Once the heat cooled, everyone basked in the warm afterglow of such epic entertainment.

This was a throwback afternoon, a replica of the old halcyon days that the round robin format was designed to rekindle. The tone, texture and mood of the whole occasion was faithful to the history of this fixture because neither side would back down or be moved to one side in the maelstrom of such absolute ferocity.

Limerick remained unbeaten in Munster after three years, but they needed to find something from deep in the depths of their souls to preserve that record. There was always more at stake for Clare but they also let Limerick know – which they showed again in the subsequent Munster final, and in this year’s round robin - that they can’t overpower or physically dominate Clare. There were numerous occasions when Limerick gobbled up Clare players in possession and engulfed them in a vortex of intensity that afternoon, but Clare were still able to extricate themselves from that vice of savagery.

This wasn’t a classic in the purest sense but there are many forms of beauty and the honesty, integrity, intensity, relentlessness and absolute manliness all over the field transformed it into a modern epic.

There were brilliant individual duels all over the field, but neither side would back down, on or off the pitch. Just before half-time, David Reidy went over to receive instructions from Paul Kinnerk and John Conlon wrapped his arms around Reidy not just to eavesdrop but to openly announce – as he smiled to his former coach - that Limerick weren’t going to squeeze anything past them.

It was a metaphor for such an absorbing and intriguing contest. A day of days.

Clare-Limerick 2023

For all the compelling drama and intrigue of the round robin, the format is still not really designed to feel like it did at the end of this game, especially so early in the season. It was only round 2. The road had many twists and bends to go yet. Nobody was knocked out. Security and safety was still in a fragile state for both teams (as it still is for Limerick). But this was another throwback match, so intense, guttural, raw and enthralling that it evoked all the old memories of what straight knockout championship felt like.

INSTANT CLASSIC: Shane O’Donnell of Clare celebrates after his side’s victory in the match against Limerick last month. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The championship was still only warming up but this blew it wide open. Having lost to Tipperary six days earlier, Clare played like their lives were on the line. Yet there was always the sense too - especially after drawing with Limerick twice over 70 minutes last summer – that if any team was to finally beat Limerick in a championship match for the first time since August 2019 that it would be Clare.

It took everything Clare had, and more. Limerick have become experts at winning tight games but when the sides were level with four minutes remaining and the tension was becoming almost unbearable, Clare looked Limerick straight into the eye and stared them down, knocking them back with a volley of points. Even when a Seamus Flanagan goal deep in injury time shaved the margin down to one and left Limerick with enough time to eke out an equaliser, Clare refused to yield. Beating them in the championship in Limerick city for the first time since 1889 encapsulated the magnitude of the achievement. A night of nights.

Cork-Tipperary 2018 and 2023

As Declan Dalton was standing over his late free against Tipp three weeks ago, that thunderous war cry ‘REBELS, REBELS, REBELS’, was booming out around the ground with more intent, fervour and passion than ever before in the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork had played six championship games in the Park in previous five years since the venue had been redeveloped but, while that roar may have been heard, it had never been as raw and guttural as what was boomed out that night.

Cork had won three of those six previous games in the new Park and, while they didn’t win that night, the supporters had never been given more reason to reach deep into their souls and exhale and spew their passion into the night air in the new Park.

Tipp looked to have control of the match late on until two Cork goals ignited the crowd into an inferno of emotion and tension. It could be argued that the match wasn’t as tense, intense or ferocious as last week’s Limerick-Tipp draw, and that the Cork-Tipp game really only caught fire in the last quarter.

Yet goals always elevate the quality in the mind of supporters, and pump the electricity in their veins even faster, and every one of the six green flags ratcheted up the decibel levels and anticipation until it reached a crescendo by the time of Brian Hayes’ strike.

It was the best Cork-Tipp game since the 2018 clash in Thurles, which also ended in a draw. That day, Cork were ahead by nine points at half-time but Tipp got the first five points of the half and had the lead whittled down to three inside 11 minutes. After a Jason Forde point in the 51st minute there was never more than a score between the sides for the rest of the game.

The two sides went at it like two prizefighters before Cork looked like they’d done enough to get the result. They still needed a brilliant late save from Anthony Nash to stay three in front but Forde pointed the 65 and then scores from John McGrath and Jake Morris levelled it up.

Morris’ point went to HawkEye before the final whistle blew.

Phew.

Again.